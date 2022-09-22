Seven Giants Among 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Class Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 129 Modern-Era nominees for consideration for the Class of 2023.

Seven former New York Giants players were among the 129 candidates: defensive end Justin Tuck, guard Chris Snee, running back Tiki Barber, linebacker Jessie Armstead, punter Jeff Feagles, punter Sean Landeta, and offensive tackle T Lomas Brown.

Here’s a rundown of each Giant nominated.

Justin Tuck is a familiar name for Giants fans, as he helped the team win their two most recent Super Bowls. The Giants drafted Tuck in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He played with New York from 2005-2013 and accumulated 451 tackles, 60.5 sacks, 88 tackles for a loss, and 18 pass deflections while appearing in 127 games during that span. Tuck was instrumental in the Giants' 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl runs.

He totaled two sacks in the 2007 playoffs and 3.5 sacks in 2011, 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in 10 career playoff games with the Giants. Tuck finished his career with the then-Oakland Raiders and retired as a member of the Giants in 2016, the same year he was inducted into their Ring of Honor.

Chris Snee was the Giants' second-round draft pick from 2004 and spent his entire 10-year career with the team. Snee was an integral part of a Giants line that helped block for quarterback Eli Manning and running backs Tiki Barber, Brandon Jacobs, and Ahmad Bradshaw.

Snee also helped the Giants win two Super Bowls during his tenure. Snee will also be remembered for his ability to stay on the field. From 2005-2012, Snee missed just one game in that span. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion retired before the 2014 season and was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2015.

Tiki Barber is another popular name amongst the Giants fanbase. Barber was drafted in the second round by the Giants in 1997. He is the Giants' all-time leading rusher, with 10,449 career rushing yards.

From 2002-2006, Barber eclipsed at least 1,200+ yards on the ground each year and averaged at least 4.4 yards per carry in that span. Barber retired after the 2006 postseason and was inducted into their Ring of Honor in 2010.

Jessie Armstead spent nine seasons with the Giants from 1993 to 2001. Armstead logged 778 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and 45 tackles for loss in 144 games with the Giants. He also made five straight Pro Bowls from 1997-2001 and is a Giants Ring of Honor member. Armstead finished his career playing for Washington and Carolina but eventually won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007 as a special assistant on the coaching staff.

Jeff Feagles spent seven years with the Giants from 2003-2009. Feagles is regarded as the most durable punter in NFL history, as he played in the league for 22 seasons. Feagles won his only Super Bowl in 2007 with the Giants. He holds the record for most punts (1,713), most punt yards (71,211), and punts that landed in the 20-yard line (554).

Sean Landeta spent 22 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Giants. Landeta began his career in 1985 with New York and was also a part of the 1986 and 1990 Super Bowl teams. He ranks second all-time in Giants history with 526 punts and third in punt yards (22,806).

Lomas Brown spent 18 seasons in the NFL, but just two with the Giants. Brown spent most of his career with the Detroit Lions from 1985-1995. Brown was a part of the 2000 Giants team that made it to Super Bowl 35, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet in early 2023 before Super Bowl LVII. Nineteen of the 129 nominees will be selected as finalists and presented to the committee during its annual meeting. Anywhere between four and nine new members will be selected.

