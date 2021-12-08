Should Giants Investigate a Trade for Seattle's Russell Wilson?

Per a report, Wilson apparently has interest in coming to New York if a divorce with the Seattle Seahawks is in the cards. But should the Giants make the trade?

The rumors of quarterback Russell Wilson wanting out of Seattle don't seem to be going away anytime soon.

According to a new report by NFL insider/analyst Jordan Schultz, Wilson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, would willingly waive that clause for one of four teams, including the Giants, Denver, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.

Assuming that Wilson, who back in June denied reports that he wanted out of Seattle before the 2021 season, does indeed want out of Seattle, how realistic would the Giants be, and if so, what would it take?

Well, for starters, Wilson has allegedly been unhappy about the number of times he's been hit behind a struggling Seahawks offensive line. Since 2018, Wilson has been sacked 172 times, averaging 43 sacks per season.

That average is less than what Daniel Jones of the Giants has endured. Since coming into the league in 20219, Jones has had to endure an average of 35 sacks per year behind a porous offensive line.

From a cap perspective, the Giants could make it work with Wilson, who would count for about $29 million against the 2022 cap (including a $5 million roster bonus). Granted, they'd probably have to restructure Wilson's deal to lower his cap number, but it's doable. And the Giants do have two first-round draft picks that are likely to be top-10 picks to send to Seattle for Wilson if they wanted him.

Also, with the Giants not having to pay Wilson the remainder of his prorated signing bonus ($13 million per year), they could get themselves an upgrade from Daniel Jones, a player who, if his option year is exercised, will count for upwards of $21 million after next year.

But--yes, you knew this was coming--the problem is the Giants do not have an offensive line that's any better than what Wilson appears to have in Seattle. If rumors of Wilson wanting out because he gets hit too much behind that offensive line are true, imagine what he might be in for with the Giants, who absolutely, positively must make the offensive line's rebuild a priority this off-season.

What do you think? Should the Giants make the trade? Register for free and let's talk about it in our message boards.

As of right now, five of the Giants' nine draft picks are in the top-100, which should mean that somewhere along the way, they should be able to pick up a couple of stud offensive linemen to add to a unit where the only player worth hanging on to at this point is left tackle Andrew Thomas.

But as was the case with Eli Manning and now with Jones, it doesn't matter who the quarterback is if the offensive line isn't fixed. This off-season, whoever the general manager has to realize that--and make an unyielding commitment to finally fix an offensive line that should have been fixed before adding Jones to the roster back in 2019.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community