Steady Andrew Thomas a Keeper on Giants O-Line

The Giants offensive line has been a mess this year, but in Andrew Thomas, the team has a cornerstone piece they can build a foundation with.

The New York Giants offensive line has proven that it's without question one of the top priorities for whoever will be sitting in the general manager's chair next year to fix.

But one member of Football Outsiders 31st ranked unit in adjusted line yards (3.66) who is a keeper is left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas, the fourth overall draft pick last year, struggled through a rookie season in which he dealt with a nagging ankle injury that required surgery and two different position coaches with two very different approaches to technique. He finished with 57 quarterback pressures allowed (including ten sacks), second-most among offensive tackles in 2020.

These days, the arrow is pointing up regarding Thomas. The 22-year-old has allowed just one sack and 16 pressures over 11 games this season and committed just four penalties on 684 offensive snaps.

“Consistency,” said senior offensive assistant coach Freddie Kitchens when asked about Thomas. “I think Andrew played well at times last year, but I think the expectation level for Andrew has gone up for himself.

“Everybody knows that he’s a talented player. But there’s a lot of talent out there that doesn’t really get there. Andrew’s done a good job on a consistent basis. You know what you’re going to get when you put Andrew out there.”

Offensive line coach Rob Sale, who called Thomas "dependable," praised the second-year pro for keeping his head down and working through adversity which this year also included a stint on injured reserve due to feet issues.

"He's starting to get back to his stride," Sale said. "He's starting to get back healthy. So the last couple games he's, he's played well, continued finish the right way."

The most significant leap by Thomas so far, according to Sale, has been in his pass protection.

"You know, sliding his feet, sinking his butt and, and punching on the move--playing with balance," Sale said. "That's what the elite ones can do. They can still slide, slide their feet, sink their hips and punch and continue to make that movement at the same time versus panicking and throwing his [butt] out there. I think that's where he's been having consistency in his pass protection."

Sale admitted that at first, he didn't know what to make of Thomas, who is quiet, reserved, and who, if you didn't watch him play, you might think lacked that nasty demeanor that is a common trait among successful offensive linemen.

And now?

"I’m fine with that," Sale said of Thomas's off-field demeanor. "You give me five or six guys just like that, let’s go to war. When you turn on the tape, and you watch him, that’s what I like. I don’t care what a guy [says].

"Some guys speak more or have better leadership skills than others, but I know what I’m going to get every single day with Andrew Thomas and I’m perfectly fine with that. When that ball is snapped, he plays.”

Sale said the next step for Thomas is "getting into his body" and understanding what to do to keep himself physically and mentally sharp for future seasons.

"You're mastering your routine," he said. "The more you go and the more you do it, getting your year-round routine, getting your body healthy, the better.

"So when you, you come back in OTAs and then you repeat it again, then you come back to the summer and your body being the best physical shape it can be, mentally, fit physically and spiritually, I think that's where he'll keep getting better."

