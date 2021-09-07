Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Season

There weren't many surprises on the Giants' first release of their 2021 regular-season depth chart, but there are a few things worth a mention.

The New York Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season ahead of their Week 1 regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

On offense, the team has Nate Solder listed as the starting right tackle on the offensive line, a unit that has been under fire all summer long for its up-and-down performance.

Solder, who after opting out last season made the switch from left tackle to right tackle, was a solid run blocker for the Giants during the preseason and allowed just one pass pressure in 20 preseason snaps for a 90.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Peart, the second-year tackle out of UConn, allowed two pass pressures, one of which was a sack, in 50 offensive snaps over the summer. And while it appears he won't be the starter, head coach Joe Judge has previously implied that there might be a rotation at right tackle, which would allow for Peart to continue getting some live reps.

On the base defense, the Giants' unofficial depth chart has Oshane Ximines listed ahead of rookie second-round pick Azeez Ojulari on the depth chart. Ximines, who started camp on the PUP list, actually finished up his summer with a strong showing, leading the Giants edge rushers with six pressures, one of which was a sack.

Where Ximines struggled was in his run defense, but with Ojulari having had to miss some time due to an undisclosed injury and Ximines having stepped up with his opportunities, the third-year veteran appears to be getting the starting nod, though don't be surprised to see Ojulari's snap counts increase with each passing week.

Other noteworthy items from the unofficial depth chart include the choices for the two return specialist role. C.J. Board, who took over for John Ross III after Ross tweaked his hamstring and landed on IR, is listed as the kickoff returner and Jabrill Peppers as the punt returner.

Board averaged 26.3 yards per kickoff return on four returns this summer, ninth among kickoff return specialists who had at least four returns.

Peppers didn't return any punts for the Giants this summer, but in a likely case of, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Peppers did average 12.5 yards per return last year, the best on the Giants and the fourth-best in the league among punt returners with at least 15 return attempts.

The Giants host the Denver Broncos Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community