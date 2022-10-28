Skip to main content

Tight End Daniel Bellinger Undergoes Successful Eye Surgery

There is optimism that Bellinger will return later this season.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger underwent successful surgery to repair fractures of his lower eye socket and damage to his septum, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bellinger was injured with 1:09 left in the first half of Sunday's game when, after catching a 13-yard pass from Daniel Jones, he was accidentally poked in the eye by a Jaguars defender.

The rookie tight end was carted off the field and later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The hospital then released him in time to catch the team's chartered flight back to New York.

Bellinger, according to Fowler, hopes to be back in the lineup as soon as two weeks, which would put him in line for Week 10 against the Houston Texans (the Giants have a Week 9 bye). 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Behind Enemy Lines Week 8
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Seattle Seahawks

All Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith answers five burning questions about the Seattle Seahawks.

By Patricia Traina
Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants' Week 8 Final Injury Report: Leonard Williams Questionable for Seattle

The Giants list six players as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Patricia Traina
NYG-SEA Week 8 game day
Play
Big Blue+

Giants' Top 5 Players To Watch in Week 8

Here are the top five players/position groups we'll be watching closely Sunday when the Giants face the Seattle Seahawks.

By Olivier Dumont

However, if Bellinger's timeline is more along the lines of 4-6 weeks, that would put him back in the lineup for the Giants' Week 1 game at Dallas on Thanksgiving, which is the first of a three-game stretch against divisional opponents. 

Bellinger has appeared in seven games with six starts this season. He's caught 16 of 18 pass targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns and has a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Behind Enemy Lines Week 8
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Seattle Seahawks

By Patricia Traina
Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants' Week 8 Final Injury Report: Leonard Williams Questionable for Seattle

By Patricia Traina
NYG-SEA Week 8 game day
Big Blue+

Giants' Top 5 Players To Watch in Week 8

By Olivier Dumont
Oct 1, 2022; London, United Kingdom; An image of New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (19) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The venue will play host to the NFL International Series games between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints (Oct. 2, 2022) and the Giants and the Green Bay Packers (Oct. 9, 2022).
Big Blue+

Kenny Golladay Wants to Be a Part of Giants' Season

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) points to the crowd after the Giants' 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

What's Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field for warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Trade Receiver Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8: First Look at Seattle Seahawks’ Offense

By Stephen Lebitsch
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Big Blue+

Giants' Week 7 Moment That Hopefully Sets the Tone for Rest of Season

By Gene Clemons