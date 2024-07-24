Two Ex-Giants Hit NFL's Top 100 Players List
Every year the NFL releases their “Top 100 Players” list. The entire list hasn't been revealed yet, but players 100-71 are already out and two former New York Giants, safety Julian Love (95) and running back Saquon Barkley (86), both made the list.
Love, the 108th pick by the Giants in 2019, made the switch from cornerback to safety once entering the league.
He had a quiet first three seasons with the Giants, playing in a backup role mainly behind Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney and Logan Ryan from 2020-2021. Love had a breakout season in 2022, earning the starting safety role next to McKinney.
In 2022, Love had 124 tackles, six tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two interceptions. He was a key part in the Giants making the playoffs that season. His 2022 season earned him a two year, $12 million deal with the Seahawks that already seems to be paying off.
Love recorded 123 tackles, 10 pass deflections, four interceptions and one tackle for a loss in his first season with Seattle. Love's play last year earned him his first career placing in the top 100.
The next Giant to join the list was Barkley, who is now a member of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley and the Giants couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal, prompting him to leave in free agency.
The Giants' side of things have been revealed on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' which has added more fuel to the fire regarding both sides splitting up.
Barkley was ranked significantly lower than in 2022, when he came in at the 31st spot. His 2023 season wasn't spectacular but still got the job done in a horrid Giants offense.
Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns while adding in 280 yards and four more scores through the air. It's notable to mention that he appeared in 14 games, so Barkley would've likely eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the fourth time in his career if he played in every contest.
This was Barkley's fourth appearance on the top 100 list, this being the lowest ranking of them. He previously ranked 16th as a rookie, 31st the next year and for 2022.