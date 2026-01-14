Giants Get John Harbaugh into the Building for Wednesday Interview 

First and hopefully last?

That’s the hope for the New York Giants , one of three teams that former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reportedly plans to interview with.

Harbaugh, per the NFL Network, is meeting with the Giants on Wednesday, having his visit first.

Former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh is visiting the #Giants today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. His first in-person visit and a good sign for NYG. pic.twitter.com/k4OTmxeFHM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

Harbaugh, per multiple reports, has narrowed down his list of teams to the Giants, Titans, and Falcons.

The Giants reportedly sent co-owner Steve Tisch’s private plane to Baltimore to pick up Harbaugh, who is expected to meet with Tisch, fellow co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, and the rest of the Giants front office brass and staff.

The Giants have been trying to build a rapport with Harbaugh ever since he was fired by the Ravens last week.

Multiple reports have claimed that the team is prepared to offer Harbaugh a lucrative contract, with money not being an object.

Giants personnel executive Chris Mara, who is also part of the Mara side of the team's ownership group, was said to have met Harbaugh over the week in Baltimore for lunch, while general manager Joe Schoen has reportedly made several phone calls to Harbaugh to build a relationship, which, per Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, has been “positive.”

But O’Connor has also opined that the working relationship between Schoen and Harbaugh could be the make-or-break part of this deal.

“The face-to-face with Joe Schoen is big,” O'Connor said. “Harbaugh will need to connect with Schoen in person in their upcoming meeting, and there has to be a sense of a potential partnership like the ones Harbaugh had with (Ravens GMs) Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta.

“Obviously, Harbaugh will need his share of personnel power. He's earned that. And the Giants have to figure out what happens if the coach and Schoen disagree on the fifth pick in the draft.”

O’Connor reported that the Giants' best example to assuage any concerns Harbaugh might have about differences of opinion on personnel moves is Jaxson Dart, whom former Giants head coach Brian Daboll reportedly wanted more than Schoen, with Schoen acquiescing to Daboll’s opinion and making the move happen.

O’Connor also raises another important element that could sway Harbaugh to pick the Giants, and that is ownership apparently is willing to “make the Giants a bit more of a coach-driven franchise,” such as what the Patriots did with head coach Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf, the Patriots' de facto general manager, in New England.

The Giants have already satisfied the league's Rooney Rule, which requires all teams with head coaching vacancies to interview at least two external minority candidates in person. That means the Giants are free to make an immediate hire if all sides agree.

