Giants Injury Update: Dexter Lawrence “Has a Chance” to Play Monday Night

New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who last week reinjured the same elbow that ended his 2024 season prematurely, has a chance to play Monday night when the Giants visit the New England Patriots.

Lawrence, who was injured early in last week’s game, only played in 53% of the defensive snaps, well below his 2025 season average of 68%.

The Giants drew criticism for not having Lawrence on the field during the first play of the overtime period against the Lions, who ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run to seal the come-from-behind win against the Giants.

Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday and was again held out of practice on Friday (the team did not practice on Thursday) so he could continue receiving treatment and increase his odds of playing Monday night.

Kafka also confirmed that quarterback Jaxson Dart, who cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Thursday, would start Monday night. Dart, Kafka added, would get the first team reps in Friday’s practice after sharing some of those during Wednesday’s practice with backup Jameis Winston.

In other injury news, cornerback Deonte Banks (hip) and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) are trending in the right direction as well.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and inside linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), however, both missed their second day of practice this week, with Thibodeaux trending toward missing his third straight game.

Check back later for the full practice participation reports for both the Giants and Patriots.

