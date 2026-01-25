What are Giants' Chances of Re-signing OT Jermaine Eluemunor?

The New York Giants will have 19 unrestricted free agents this offseason. Which ones will be back? Which ones won't? We'll run through the list and give our thoughts on each.

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 338 lbs.

Age: 31

NFL Exp: 9 Years

College: Texas A&M

For several years, the New York Giants have been working tirelessly to fix their offensive line and make it durable enough to offer any quarterback sufficient time to operate in the pocket. If the 2025 season proved anything, it’s that they found their true bookends, one of which is right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor came to the Giants on March 14, 2024, when he signed a two-year deal with the franchise in free agency. The pairing was a solid one for the Giants, who had also hired Carmen Bricillo as the new offensive line coach and a familiar face who had been following Elurmunor throughout his two NFL stops in New England and Las Vegas.

Before joining the Giants, Eluemunor had played in 87 career games with the Ravens, who drafted him as a fifth-rounder, Patriots, and Raiders, with 45 of them starts that were sprinkled between stints at right tackle (32), left tackle (7), and right guard (7), and two of them being postseason games.

Eluemunor’s early years as a pro featured a lot of reserve work as he saw less than 200 snaps per season from his rookie season through 2019. Still, he was pretty serviceable as a pass blocker, only allowing three sacks, including two seasons with zero sacks, and 11 total pressures in that span.

Once he arrived in Las Vegas with Bricillo in 2022, Eluemunor’s resume as a starting offensive lineman would really take off. He played over 900 snaps in each of the next three seasons with the Raiders and posted a pass-blocking efficiency rating as high as 97.4.

Eluemunor also helped the Raiders’ unit boast one of the best run-blocking seasons in the league that same season, and it translated into over 2,059 yards on the ground for the silver and black, which led the NFL and marked the highest team total in over a decade.

Seeing how well Eluemunor had been developing under Bricillo’s watch, the Giants were more than pleased to bring him over on a two-year, $14 million deal and see whether their success in Las Vegas could finally close the gaps in their own beleaguered offensive front, whose lone stud was left tackle Andrew Thomas.

With Eluemunor arriving at the end of his initial pact with New York, it’s safe to say that he has become all they could have imagined, along with Thomas, as the left side stalwart. The only thing left to be answered is how much they value his contributions in a lucrative new agreement when the free-agent market opens in March.

2025 Recap

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After improving nearly all of his blocking metrics in his Giants debut in 2024, Jermaine Eluemunor turned it up a notch. He put together one of the most impressive stat sheets for any offensive tackle this season.

Eluemunor started in 16 games for the Giants, making him one of just three offensive linemen on the roster to be active for that many contests. In that workload, he finished with the team’s third-highest pass blocking grade of 76.7 on 638 snaps and allowed four sacks and 19 total pressures.

While the number of sacks allowed could have looked a little better, it still wasn’t the largest amount he has given up in a single season of his career. A couple of them could be attributed to playing with a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who didn’t always do the best job of getting the ball out quickly and avoiding indecisiveness.

On the passing blocking front, the 31-year-old’s efforts held company with some of the best players at his position as he finished ranked 11th among offensive tackles with at least 600 pass blocking snaps and third in the NFC.

He had 14 games where he didn’t let Dart get touched in the backfield once, and the same number of contests with less than three pressures against some of the elite edge rushing defenses on the Giants’ slate. The pairing with Thomas was just what the team ordered to help keep Dart’s confidence growing as he furthered his development in a professional-level offense.

As a run protector, Eluemunor wasn’t as efficient in opening up lanes for the Giants’ fifth-ranked rushing attack. He posted mediocre grades in both zone and gap rushing plays and was often penalized for large losses that made it harder for the Giants to fall back on their running backs.

Why the Giants Should Re-Sign Him

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Beyond the addition of an additional playmaker for Jaxson Dart to throw the football to while Malik Mabers pushes through his ACL rehab, the next most important element to the young signal caller’s success is having a stout array of pass blockers to afford him time in the pocket.

The Giants certainly began to see some really promising signs with their starting offensive front this season, and that was led by the presence of Thomas and Eluemunor on the edges, who didn’t let opposing pass rushers just turn them into turnstiles like prior players who’ve tried to fill their holes in the recent past.

Holding those opponents to under five sacks and 32 combined pressures is no easy feat, and the Giants should be wary of putting a price tag on that level of protection. Their depth isn’t good enough yet to just let a premier pass blocker and leader in the locker room walk out the door and sign with another franchise in free agency.

According to Spotrac, Eluemunor could attract an expected market value of $8.66 million annually on a two-year deal, the third-largest number of the Giants’ impending free agents. It might seem like a deeper commitment for an offensive lineman, but it would only make him the No. 19-ranked offensive tackle in the league at the time of signing.

The Giants still have a lot to iron out with their cap space to make things happen this offseason, but focusing on retaining a player like Eluemunor would do wonders to maintain consistency on the offensive line and provide Dart with hogs he knows he can trust.

Why the Giants Shouldn't Resign Him

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks up to greet New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during warm ups before the game at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One of Eluemunor’s fatal flaws is that he has become prone to committing a significant number of penalties that often derail the image of an offensive line and the overall success of the rest of the huddle. He finished the 2025 season tied for the league lead in penalties with 14 (two declined or offset) and has had three seasons in his nine-year career with over 10 infractions.

The Giants were among the most heavily penalized teams in the NFL this season, finishing fourth with 154 total penalties , with the majority of them occurring on the offensive side of the ball (69). They were surprisingly among the top 10 in fewest offensive holding calls (18), signaling some of Eluemunor’s flags might have been related to other infractions on the field.

Either way, the Giants can’t afford to have that high level of errors if they want to be a successful football team in the future, and Eluemunor’s trends in the penalty realm might make them think about a new commitment for just a second.

There is also the possibility of the Giants thinking cheap and grabbing a talented offensive tackle prospect during the NFL Draft. A couple of mocks have actually taken them in that direction at the No. 5 pick, albeit that still feels unlikely.

Keep or Move On?

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) walks off the field after an injury during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite what was said about Eluemunor and his flaws in avoiding costly pre-snap penalties, that issue can be easily resolved with some behind-the-scenes work and diligence. Otherwise, it seems like a no-brainer to bring him back in 2026 after the strong performance he gave to the position group this season.

The Giants have been stressing consistency across various aspects of their organization, and there are finally signs of that developing within the offensive line, as evidenced by their respectable pass-blocking metrics.

There is no point in tearing that apart and taking the risk of talent depreciating at one of the most important spots along the front that did a solid job protecting Jaxson Dart’s blindside.

The question now becomes whether Eluemunor wants to remain now that his mentor, Carmen Bricillo, appears to be headed elsewhere.

