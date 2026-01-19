Why Giants' Most Difficult Free-agent Decision Could Be This One Player

The Meadowlands is brimming with enthusiasm following the John Harbaugh hire , but the New York Giants have several crucial decisions to make this offseason. And they must get most of them right.

There are a few unrestricted free agents that require serious discussion, but one in particular could have a significant impact on the team, either directly or indirectly. Following a decade of incompetence, the Giants' offensive line excelled for much of the 2025 season. Jermaine Eluemunor was a key reason why.

The 31-year-old right tackle enjoyed a standout campaign and even garnered some Pro Bowl consideration at one point. Now, New York has to decide if it is worth signing him to a hefty contract.

Rookie Marcus Mbow flashed promise and could be a suitable replacement option if Eluemunor departs in free agency. Should Big Blue trust its young talent, or potentially overpay for a dependable veteran?

Considering how important it is to protect young quarterback Jaxson Dart, this is arguably the most difficult choice the organization will have to make.

The NY Giants need to stay strong in the trenches

New York retained the same starting five offensive linemen for the majority of the season. After an injury-ravaged 2024 season, the group stayed fairly healthy and earned a spot in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus' end-of-year rankings.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was the engine, but Eluemunor solidified the O-line's revitalization with stalwart play on the other side. He logged a notable 1,088 offensive snaps, allowing just four sacks and 19 total pressures.

Although the Ravens’ 2017 fifth-round draft pick committed 14 penalties and was an inconsistent run-blocker, he more than did his part to give Dart a reasonably clean pocket.

If Eluemunor re-signs with the Giants, he could be instrumental to the quarterback's continued development.

New York cannot just ignore the financial implications of bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor , however.

The organization is currently in the red in effective cap space, at minus $8,298,499 , per Over the Cap. Reinforcing the offensive line should be a top priority, but the Giants also have to be practical.

Do Giants have a good backup plan if they lose Eluemunor?

If Eluemunor's asking price is too rich for their blood, the Giants may place their trust in Marcus Mbow.

Mbow, a fifth-rounder out of Purdue, noticeably progressed during the 2025-26 campaign. Despite occasionally losing his leverage in pass-blocking situations -- 26 total pressures allowed in 325 offensive snaps -- he inspired plenty of optimism in the second half of the season.

Mbow is athletic enough to warrant consideration as the Giants' long-term starting RT. He has the motor and drive needed to succeed on the O-line. With the right guidance, the 22-year-old could develop into a regular starter. But New York has to decide if he is ready to take that leap in 2026.

Harbaugh and company cannot afford to give him a big role prematurely, which is risky, as it would mean parting ways with Eluemunor. They must thoroughly evaluate Mbow before moving forward.

The obvious upside to this approach is obvious. An inexpensive, homegrown talent who can effectively fill in at right tackle would enable the front office to invest resources in other valuable areas, such as linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, or guard.

Giants fans are justifiably excited right now, but this forthcoming Eluemunor decision could go a long way in determining how the Harbaugh era begins.

