John Harbaugh Reportedly Hires New Defensive Coordinator for Giants Coaching Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has reportedly hired Dennard Wilson to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Giants fans might remember Wilson as being one of the candidates former Giants head coach Brian Daboll tried to hire after the team’s ugly split with Wink Martindale following the 2023 season.

Wilson instead went to the Tennessee Titans as their defensive coordinator under head coach Brian Callahan. Still, he became available for hire once the Titans hired Robert Saleh, a defensive-oriented head coach.

Wilson is a former NFL safety who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland with the Washington Commanders in 2004. He immediately went into coaching, not long after his NFL career fizzled, getting his first NFL gig with the St. Louis Rams in 2012 as a defensive quality control coach.

Wilson also spent time with the Jets (2017 to 2020) and Eagles (2021 to 2022) before joining Harbaugh in Baltimore as the team’s defensive backs coach for the 2023 season.

The following year, Wilson chose the Titans' defensive coordinator job over that of the Giants, who hired Shane Bowen, the man Wilson replaced in Tennessee, for their defensive coordinator job.

Although Wilson has a small sample size as an NFL defensive coordinator, he had a promising start in his first season with Tennessee. According to his Titans bio , in 2024, the Titans ranked second overall in total defense (311.2 opponent yards per game)—the team's highest ranking since leading the NFL in total defense in 2000.

Wilson’s Titans defense that year also finished second in passing defense (177.3), which was their best ranking since 2000 (first), and tied for the fifth-fewest first downs allowed per game (18.5) and tied for the fifth-fewest opponent yards allowed per play (5.2) in 2024.

The pending hire of Wilson now gives the Giants their second of two coordinators –the team also is said to have hired former Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton for the same role with the Giants–and the fourth reported assistant coach who has prior ties to Harbaugh from his days in Baltimore.

The Giants are reportedly waiting to see if Todd Monken, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in Baltimore, lands with the Cleveland Browns as their new head coach.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Offensive Role - TBD Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator

