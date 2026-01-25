John Harbaugh Adds to Giants’ Staff With New Defensive Coordinator

John Harbaugh has made another addition to his new Giants coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano, the Giants are hiring Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator. Wilson heads to New York after spending the last two years with the Titans, who hired Robert Saleh as their head coach earlier this week.

Wilson will reunite with Harbaugh on the Giants. Wilson previously worked as the Ravens defensive backs coach under Harbaugh in 2023, and rejoins him in New York.

Wilson served as the defensive coordinator for a Titans unit that ranked second in the NFL in total yards and passing yards allowed per game in 2024. The numbers did dip in 2025 as the Titans’ offense underwent growing pains during Cam Ward’s rookie season and a midseason coaching firing, but Wilson did overall show he could lead a strong defense in his tenure with Tennessee. With the Giants, Wilson will look to improve a talented defense that ranked 28th in total yards allowed per game and 31st in rushing yards allowed per game.

Earlier on Sunday, Harbaugh also hired Chris Horton as the Giants’ new special teams coordinator. Horton previously worked on the Ravens’ special teams staff from 2014 to ’25 under Harbaugh. The Giants are expected to round out their coordinator staff by hiring Todd Monken, Harbaugh’s most recent offensive coordinator in Baltimore. Monken is currently in the running for head coaching jobs, but is believed to be joining Harbaugh in New York if he does not get a head coaching position.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated