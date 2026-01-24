John Harbaugh Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Write Classy Message to Ravens Fans

It’s the end of an era in Baltimore.

The Ravens fired longtime coach John Harbaugh in early January, marking an end to his 18-year run on the sidelines in Baltimore.

Harbaugh, just one of three head coaches in the 30-year history of the Ravens, ended his tenure with an 180–113 record and one Super Bowl ring in 2012. He took the Ravens to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons and led the club to double-digit wins 11 times.

Harbaugh’s coaching career, of course, is not over. Shortly after he collected his things in his Baltimore office, the 63-year-old was hired as the Giants’ new head coach. He’ll start working to develop quarterback Jaxson Dart and a flurry of young talent on the Giants’ roster into contenders in the NFC East.

But before he begins a new chapter, Harbaugh took out a full-page ad in Saturday’s edition of The Baltimore Sun to thank Ravens fans for the past 18 years.

“When Ingrid, Alison and I arrived in Baltimore, we knew that we were joining a football organization,” Harbaugh wrote. “What we couldn’t have fully known then was that we were becoming part of a city, a culture, and a community that is bonded together by a shared sense of strength and unity.

“From the first time I walked onto the field at The Bank, it was clear this place was different. Ravens football is different ... the standard is high, the values are second to none, and the meaning of it all transcends the white lines. You see it in the way this city shows up on Sundays, in the way it supports its players, and in the way Ravens fans represent the shield everywhere they go.

“Through the years, we’ve shared unforgettable moments of shared triumph and excellence, along with steadfast determination in the face of trial and adversity. We have lived it all together. Your unwavering allegiance to support your team and to make your presence felt, always made this team and franchise the best it could be.

“To Steve Bisciotti: Thank you for creating an environment rooted in maintaining a standard of excellence.

“To the players who worked hard, fought, believed and always played with the hearts of lions, THANK YOU. Your commitment to one another, to the standard, and to this city is what made our success happen. Coaching you has been one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life.

“To our coaches, your devotion and work ethic were unrivaled. To our front office and all the support staff, your dedication was the foundation of the success.

“Most of all, to the people of Baltimore: Thank you for embracing my family and for allowing us to grow alongside you. This city’s grit, resilience and authenticity are unmatched. The pride you take in your team reflects the pride you take in one another. That is something truly special.

“Football can be about wins and losses, but what lasts are the relationships, the shared moments and the bond between a team and its city. Those memories will echo forever.”

Former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh took out a full page ad in today’s Baltimore Sun thanking fans and the city pic.twitter.com/EarsVwcDvN — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) January 24, 2026

A classy message, no doubt.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are onto their next chapter at head coach as well, hiring former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their top job on Thursday.

