Giants Sign Fifth-round Draft Pick RB Tyrone Tracy Jr
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., the team's fifth-round draft pick, became the first member of the team's Class of 2024 to sign his rookie deal. The signing came on the eve of the team's two-day rookie minicamp.
Tracy, 5-11 and 209 pounds, played six seasons of collegiate football, four at Iowa as a wide receiver and two at Purdue as a running back. He played 63 games with 30 starts and finished his career with 146 rushing attempts for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns. He contributed 113 receptions for 1,201 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game.
At Purdue, Tracy also contributed on kickoffs, averaging 25.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns, including a 98-yard touchdown. In 2023, Tracy recorded career-high totals of 113 carries, 716 yards, and nine touchdowns (eight rushing, one on a kickoff return) and had receptions for 132 yards en route to being named Academic All-Big Ten.
According to Over the Cap, Tracy's four-year deal is worth $4.306 million, including a $286,356 signing bonus. His 2024 cap number is $866,589.
