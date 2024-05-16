New York Giants 2024 Schedule: Keys, Traps, Challenges and More
The New York Giants' objective in 2024 is very simple: Show improvement from a year ago
While that improvement starts on the field with the players and coaches, the schedule's setup can also affect the Giants' potential season.
On the plus side, they will open against two teams (Minnesota and Washington), who are likely to start rookie quarterbacks. They'll close the season with three home games over the final five weeks and have an extra home game this year.
The bad? The stretch between Weeks 3-8 is by far the most challenging. The regular season finale is in Philadelphia, where the Giants have not won a game in the last 11 seasons.
So, what can we expect from the Giants in 2024? Let's take a closer look.
Week 1 Key to Victory
If there was one thing that, to this day, never made sense in the team's preparation for its Week 1 game against Dallas, it was head coach Brian Daboll's decision not to give the starters more than a handful of snaps.
His reasoning was likely to keep them healthy and let them prepare in the controlled practice environment.
While the intentions were sound, the results fell way short of the goal, especially given how the offensive line was still being tweaked in that first week when the team should have been set and focused on preparing.
That can't happen again this year. That's not to say that the starters should play every preseason snap. Still, there probably needs to be more of a focus on getting the starters and key reserves ready with game snaps rather than putting as heavy of a focus on watching guys who ended up not making the team.
Must-watch Game
Running back Saquon Barkley returns as a member of a new team, the hated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.
The Giants will probably downplay Barkley's return during the days leading up to that, but the fans who supported the running back during his time year only to be left stung by his deflection will probably add another element to a game that's already charged, given the Eagles' recent dominance over the Giants.
Toughest Stretch
That would be Weeks 3-8, a stretch that begins with a road game at Cleveland and concludes with a Monday night game at Pittsburgh.
In that stretch, the Giants have all three of their primetime games, including a Thursday night home game against Dallas, a Sunday night game against Cincinnati, and a Monday night game against the Steelers.
In that span, they also have their longest trip west, a visit to Seattle. If the Giants can break even in this stretch, we'll know they are on their way.
Trap Game
The Giants, who have a Week 11 bye, draw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home the following week. The Giants are 19-24 following a bye, their 44.2 winning percentage putting them 26th in the league since bye were implemented.
On paper, the Giants should be able to handle the Bucs, but it might not be as easy as it looks.
Receiver Mike Evans will make for a nice challenge against a Giants defensive secondary that still needs to get settled.
But the real matchup of concern is the Bucs' defensive front, led by Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, which will test the Giants' offensive line.
Game They Can't Afford to Lose
Week 2 at Washington. We've mentioned the toughest stretch as being Weeks 3-8, and the Giants must enter that stretch 2-0. They should be able to beat the Vikings in Week 1 at home.
For the same reason, they should be able to handle Minnesota (the likelihood of them playing a rookie quarterback) and the Commanders, whose number they have had in recent years.
Best Offense They'll Face
The Baltimore Ravens finished last season as the sixth most productive offense in the league (370.4 yards per game).
That unit got even better with the addition of former Titans running back Derrick Henry, who should take some of the onus off of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, in the running game.
Best Defense They'll Face
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made it a point to improve the defensive secondary in the draft so the Birds could keep up with the Cowboys and Giants of the world, and he's done just that by adding two top draft picks, corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, to the mix.
They also added Bryce Huff, a young and emerging pass rusher previously with the Jets, and Devin White from the Bucs. That defense, which Vic Fangio will run, is just as scary-looking on paper as it stands to be on the field.
Worst of all, the Giants will have to face this defense twice.
Record Prediction
9-8, 3rd Place in NFC East. If they can stay healthy, the Giants will be a little bit better than they were last year. And they have a decent enough chance to post a winning record at home after going 4-4 last season (they will play nine games at home this year).
As for playoffs, if all falls into place, perhaps the Giants will land with the final Wild Card spot, but in all honesty, the goal should be to get back to a winning record first and continue building, both of which are very much in reach for the team this season if they stay healthy.