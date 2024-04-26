How Malik Nabers' Skillset Can Fill "Giant" Offensive Need
The New York Giants resisted the temptation to take a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Instead, they selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to provide their incumbent quarterback with a weapon on the outside.
With the first three picks all being quarterbacks and the next two being Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, the Giants had the table set. They selected Nabers over Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., both of whom were heavily linked to the Giants.
While at LSU, Nabers became the Tigers all-time leader in receptions (187) and receiving yards (3,003). He was a 2023 AP, Walter Camp, AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News All American, and a Biletnikoff Award finalist. He finished his final season in Baton Rouge with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He eclipsed 100 yards in nine games this season and averaged over 120 yards per game. He had one of the greatest seasons in Southeastern Conference history, and he's the main reason his quarterback, Jayden Daniels, brought home the Heisman Trophy.
At 6’ and 200 pounds, Nabers has a great combination of length and mass that allows him to be effective operating from the inside or the outside. Although he is going to draw Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons because of where he’s played and who drafted him, his physique is similar to that of another LSU receiving legend, Ja’Marr Chase.
Nabers has such a smooth-running style that he lulls defensive backs into thinking he is not going as fast as he is, and suddenly, he is by them. Once they realize it, he can easily break off atop routes for quick completions.
He can change speeds like a blender and accelerate with ease. He can explode vertically to grab 50/50 balls, and he uses his hands not only to fight off defenders but also to secure catches when he can't shake them.
One of the things that makes Nabers so special (in addition to his phenomenal hand strength) is his versatility. It is one of the reasons why people believe he can be a high-volume target for a quarterback.
He can play all three receiving positions. He is comfortable on the inside or outside, allowing him to attack a defense from anywhere. He is equally as efficient at all three levels. His acceleration and jumping ability make him great on deep passes.
His hand strength and ability to get in and out of break make him deadly on intermediate routes, and his ability to make movements so fluid with the ball in his hands that the quick pass or screen game is always dangerous for defenders.
Giants fans will be enamored with how sudden and explosive he is. They will be wowed with his fluidity. But the thing that will make fans fall in love with him is his ability to catch the ball. Nabers is going to easily pluck passes that are not on target out of the sky. He can erase his thoughts about life without an elite-level pass catcher on the outside.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel