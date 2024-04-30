New York Giants UDFA Scouting Report: WR Ayir Asante, Wyoming
As if adding a super-talented receiver in the first round was not enough, the New York Giants added additional receiving talent during the undrafted free agency scramble in the form of Wyoming big-play receiver Ayir Asante.
The 6-0, 178-pound Franklin Township native spent his final season at Wyoming, averaging 17.7 yards per reception, six receiving touchdowns, and one rushing score. Before heading to Wyoming, he spent four seasons at Holy Cross, where he amassed 117 receptions for 1,718 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In his final season for the Crusaders, he averaged a massive 21.8 yards per reception. He hopes to provide the Giants with another receiver with big play potential.
What To Love
Asante seems to have a knack for the big play. He usually provides it via deep shots down the field. It didn't matter what program he was in--he continued to find his way past defensive backs.
He has deceptive speed, his stride is smooth and fluid, he creates difficulty for defensive backs to gauge how fast he is approaching, and he catches many of his pass targets flat-footed.
In addition to running by defenders, many of his catches have been contested. He and the defensive back go up for the ball but he is the one who comes down with it consistently. His ability to high-point the ball is uncanny, making those 50/50 balls look more like 70/30 when he is involved.
Needs To Improve
Although Asante is dynamic in the slot, he could still use some polish on his intermediate route running. He is not as crisp at breaking off his routes, which allows defenders to stay attached to him on the intermediate routes.
He must be able to explode from his routes to create more separation from the defender. Also, he could be a little stronger, like many slot guys coming out of college.
Adding more muscle mass is not necessary, but the strength will make him a little more explosive off the ball and better equipped to take Siriano contact while navigating traffic.
He has to be explosive enough to get by the elite nickel corners while also handling the bigger, more physical linebackers and strong safeties.
How He Fits
The receiver room is crowded with talent on this Giants roster, so it will be difficult for any rookie not named Malik Nabers to have a role. But Asante could operate in the slot or be deployed on reverses, jet sweeps, tunnel screen passes, or deep shots. He's not the same type of slot receiver as Wan'Dale Robinson, but he could be just as effective.
21st ranked slot corner in Football Gameplan's 2024 Draft Guide (Emory Hunt)
“Very good quickness and shiftiness for the position. He does a strong job on option routes where he can combine the two and get open. Has to continue to get stronger which would better help him as a pro get off press coverage. Right now, more physical defenders can keep him occupied.”
