2024 Giants Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
The first 257 picks were just the beginning.
The 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped in Detroit but the arrivas won't stop filing in. Undrafted free agency is officially underway as the New York Giants and their NFL brethren have begun their post-draft scavenging in search of the next Victor Cruz.
Keep track of the Giants' finds below ...
WR Ayir Asante, Wyoming: A Franklin Township, NJ native, Asante scored six touchdowns on 21 receptions for the Cowboys this season after transferring from Holy Cross (Bobby Skinner)
DB Alex Johnson, UCLA: Johnson will reunite with his former teammate and sixth-round pick Darius Muasau after earning five interceptions in the last of five seasons in Westwood. (James H. Williams)
WR Jon Jiles, West Florida: Jiles put up 1,081 yards and 13 scores in a single season at Division II UWF. (Matt Lombardo)
OL Marcellus Johnson, Missouri: Johnson was a four-year starter at Eastern Michigan and primarily appeared on Columbia's special teams units. (Dan Duggan)
OG Jake Kubas, North Dakota State: Kubas was a part of two FCS national championship runs with the Bison. (Dom Izzo)
EDGE Ovie Oghoufo, LSU: Working through three schools in six years, Oghoufo spent last year in Baton Rouge with Malik Nabers, where he had 34 tackles (4 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks. (The Kneaux)
DL Casey Rogers, Oregon: Rogers earned 56 tackles at Oregon and also served as a personal protector on punts, where he notably rumbled to an 18-yard gain on a fake deep in Duck territory during the highly-publicized blowout win over Colorado. (Don Smalley)
Reported Tryouts
QB Liam Thompson, Wabash: Thompson is coming to the Giants rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, given the team's need to have a signal caller or two until Daniel Jones is medically cleared to do everything. Depending on how well Thompson, the North Coast Athletic Conference record holder for career yards on offense, does, he could find himself with an invitation to training camp.
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU: Chatman, 6-0 and 278 pounds, is somewhat undersized for an IDL role, but he was productive for the Mustangs, appearing in the second most games played in program history (60). LAst season, he posted 33 tackles, 9 TFL and 5.5 sacks, the second most on the team, earningAll-AAC First Team honors.
WR Geordon Porter (UConn): Porter, 6-1, 195 pounds, transferred to UConn following one year New Mexico and three years at Arizona State. Has 58 career receptions for 775 yards and eight touchdowns, his best season coming in 2022 at New Mexico when he caught a career-high 22 passes for 312 yard and two scores.
LB Quae Drake (Jacksonville State): Drake, 6-1 and 225 lbs., is a 2023 All-Conference USA selection after establishing himself as the Gamecocks leader on defense following his transfer from Louisiana-Monroe. Drake finished ninth in the CUSA with 86 tackles after starting every game for the Gamecocks as a redshirt Senior.
WR Chris Autman-Bell (Minnesota): Bell, 6-1 and 205 pounds, competed in 56 career games, finishing with 131 receptions (10th in school history) for 2,058 yards (eighth in school history) and 14 touchdowns (tied for 11th in school history). He also ranks second in school history with a catch in 41 straight games, the streak ending against Nebraska on Aug. 31, 2023. He earned Academic All-Big-Ten honors in 2022. His most productive season came in 2021 when he had 36 receptions for 506 yards and six touchdowns.
OL J.D. Duplain (Michigan State): Duplain, 6-4 and 305 pounds, started 47 career games 9second most in MSU history by an offensive lineman) at left guard for the Spartans, including 42 straight (second-longest streak in school history). Posted over 3,000 career snaps; was named a three-time honorable All-Big Ten Selection and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten winner.
