2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Back Into First Round For No. 27

For the third year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have two first-round picks.

A year after picking No. 1 and No. 25 -- and two years after selecting No. 9 and No. 20 -- the Jaguars made a late move back into the first round on Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round.

"We're not done. We're going to see how this thing falls," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Thursday.

"I shouldn't say we're not -- we could be done. It takes two to tango, right, when you talk about trading back in. But we're going to see how the board falls. We've got some things we're taking a look at, so there's a possibility we jump back into this thing, so we're certainly not putting the phones down right now."

The Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker at No. 1 overall. The trader to No. 27 is the ninth trade in the first round this year, with the Jaguars moving up for the first pick of the second round to ensure they get their guy.