Why Jaguars' Defense Could Be Even Better in 2026 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills was an interesting case study of this team. They performed admirably well on both sides of the ball, but it just wasn't enough to get them over the hump. There just seemed to be something missing. The unfortunate reality is that the Bills made the big plays when they needed them, and the Jags didn't.



Josh Allen, Buffalo's X-factor in the matchup, showed up, and his individual greatness lifted his team over Jacksonville, despite them being thoroughly outmatched in most other areas. The Jaguars' defense shut down the Bills' ground game, kept Allen mostly contained in the pocket, and didn't allow a single 100-yard receiver. It still wasn't enough.



Jaguars' defense getting a new X-factor in 2026



The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was solid all season. They were exceptional against the run, finishing first in yards allowed per game and second in yards given up per carry. They were able to shut down James Cook and the Buffalo Bills' ground game all day, holding him to just 46 yards on 15 carries. Unfortunately, they weren't as successful through the air.



The Jaguars' defense allowed Brandin Cooks to reel in a catch for 36 yards that set up Buffalo's game-winning touchdown. Many are placing blame on Greg Newsome II for jumping on the underneath out route, but it might have been Eric Murray's assignment to drop into the deep half there. Either way, the Jaguars could use a little more juice in their secondary.



They'll be getting Travis Hunter Jr. back, which will certainly help, but that's not the only 2025 rookie coming in to bolster Jacksonville's back line. Third-round Caleb Ransaw never suited up this season due to a foot injury. Last time the world saw him, he was playing cornerback for Tulane.



As a junior, he gave up just 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 265 coverage snaps. Reportedly, Head Coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars' staff planned for him to play safety before he was shut down for the season. Andrew Wingard and Eric Murray played admirably there this year, especially as tacklers, but their age and lack of athleticism were big reasons why the defense gave up so many big plays.

Next season, Jacksonville could have a young, rangy safety tandem featuring Ransaw and Antonio Johnson locking down the backend, with Hunter Jr. and Montaric Brown at corner for good measure.

