Skip to main content

Jaguars TE Coach Richard Angulo Attends Colorado State's Trey McBride's Pro Day

The Jaguars' tight end coach was live in person for the pro day of one of the draft's top tight ends.

Jacksonville Jaguars position coaches keep hitting the pro day circuit. 

With defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at Florida and Alabama's pro days, offensive line coach Phil Rauscher at Boston College's pro day and wide receiver coach Chris Jackson at Boise State's, tight ends coach Richard Angulo joined the part on Wednesday.

According to ProFootballNetwork's Tony Pauline, Angulo was one of a handful of tight end coaches at the Colorado State pro day on Wednesday, with presumptive No. 1 overall tight end Trey McBride as the clear attraction.

The Jaguars added Evan Engram to their tight end room this offseason, joining Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell. As things stand today, the Jaguars have four tight ends on the roster for 2022 but only Farrell under contract for 2023.

McBride has been a consistent producer for Colorado State, especially after a modest freshman season where he caught seven passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His numbers took a big leap in 2019 as the sophomore caught 45 passes for 560 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He then followed that up with 22 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in just four games in 2020 before a major season in 2021 where he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds.

  • Round 1, No. 1 overall
  • Round 2, No. 33 overall
  • Round 3, No. 65 overall
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)
  • Round 4, No. 106 overall
  • Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)
  • Round 6, No, 180 overall
  • Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)
  • Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)
  • Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)
  • Round 7, No. 223 overall
  • Round 7, No. 236 overall (via Baltimore) 

USATSI_13705904_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Attends Boise State Khalil Shakir's Pro Day

By John Shipley30 minutes ago
USATSI_17825485_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars Assistants Attend Alabama Pro Day

By John Shipley4 hours ago
USATSI_11892415_168388385_lowres
News

Jalen Ramsey Again Details Jaguars Divorce: ‘That Was One of the First Places That I’ve Ever Been in That I Didn’t Feel Valued’

By John Shipley7 hours ago
USATSI_17117755
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Sign Arden Key: 3 Observations on How Depth Chart, Draft Are Impacted

By John Shipley9 hours ago
USATSI_17386733_168388385_lowres
GM Report

Jaguars Sign Former 49ers DL Arden Key to Bolster Pass-Rush

By John Shipley11 hours ago
USATSI_17809849_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Breaking Down Jaguars HC Doug Pederson's Comments at Annual League Meeting

By John ShipleyMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17018592_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars Name Cedric Scott Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

By John ShipleyMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17035380_168388385_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Post-Free Agency 1st Round Mock Draft For Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Other Squads

By John ShipleyMar 28, 2022