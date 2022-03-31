Jaguars TE Coach Richard Angulo Attends Colorado State's Trey McBride's Pro Day

The Jaguars' tight end coach was live in person for the pro day of one of the draft's top tight ends.

Jacksonville Jaguars position coaches keep hitting the pro day circuit.

With defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at Florida and Alabama's pro days, offensive line coach Phil Rauscher at Boston College's pro day and wide receiver coach Chris Jackson at Boise State's, tight ends coach Richard Angulo joined the part on Wednesday.

According to ProFootballNetwork's Tony Pauline, Angulo was one of a handful of tight end coaches at the Colorado State pro day on Wednesday, with presumptive No. 1 overall tight end Trey McBride as the clear attraction.

The Jaguars added Evan Engram to their tight end room this offseason, joining Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell. As things stand today, the Jaguars have four tight ends on the roster for 2022 but only Farrell under contract for 2023.

McBride has been a consistent producer for Colorado State, especially after a modest freshman season where he caught seven passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His numbers took a big leap in 2019 as the sophomore caught 45 passes for 560 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He then followed that up with 22 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in just four games in 2020 before a major season in 2021 where he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall