Jaguars Sign Rookie DE Myles Cole
One of the most interesting members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class is now under contract.
Jaguars' seventh-round defensive end Myles Cole officially signed his rookie deal on Friday, joining several other members of the Jaguars' nine-player draft class as signed players. Cole, listed as a defensive end on the Jaguars' roster, was the Jaguars' final selection at No. 236 overall but presents plenty of upside thanks to his traits and athletic testing.
Cole spent the first four years of his career at Louisiana-Monroe, appearing in 34 games and starting 12 games while recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Cole transferred to Texas Tech in 2022, appearing in 25 games and starting 13. In that span, he recorded nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Cole recorded the longest arms and wingspan at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine with 36 7/8-inch arms.
“I think one, he has numbers. I think when it boils down it's a height, weight, speed, league," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said on Friday.
"I think as you get later in the draft obviously not everyone is perfect, everyone has a flaw. But what we see is a guy, I think we'll see him out there shortly, but he's a great looking kid. He's got exceptional length, he can run, and he has improved at football at each step of the way. So, hopefully he can spend some time here, refine his game and help us out.”