What Stood Out to Jaguars' Ryan Nielsen About Myles Cole?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took plenty of high-ceiling and intriguing talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. But it is the last pick of the nine the Jaguars made that has a chance to be one of the most interesting.
Seventh-round defensive end Myles Cole didn't have the production of a dominant college star, but his measures at the NFL Scouting Combine were clearly through the roof. And it is those same traits that first caught the eye of the Jaguars and their new defensive staff.
“Yeah when you grind the tape on him, he's made some plays now. You've just got to grind through it a little bit and find out but we're excited about him, the measurables and things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Monday.
"But what he was doing on his tape is very similar to the defensive end position that we like. So, when you take those measurables and some of the things on the tape, 'yep'. He's a young guy that's got to learn, just like all the rookies but we're excited about his growth. He's been really good in terms of putting the extra time in right now. He's done a good job of being in the right spots on the field. So, today's his first day against NFL offensive lineman so we'll see."
Selected at No. 236, Cole will join a Jaguars' pass-rush unit that consists of Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Yasir Abdullah, and Trevis Gipson.
Cole spent the first four years of his career at Louisiana-Monroe, appearing in 34 games and starting 12 games while recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Cole transferred to Texas Tech in 2022, appearing in 25 games and starting 13. In that span, he recorded nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Cole recorded the longest arms and wingspan at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine with 36 7/8-inch arms.
“Really Mario Jeberaeel [assistant outside linebackers coach] and Bill Shuey [outside linebackers coach], had him in their set and those guys actually came and said, 'hey, let's take a look at this guy'. So, the credit goes to them," Nielsen said.
"Those are the guys that really get the credit. We started watching the tape and were like, 'This guys got a chance now'. He's measurable, we like that type of player, and he can run. He's a really good athlete for a guy that big. But yeah, Bill and Mario, they're the ones that did it and I'm like, 'yeah I see it'. So you're fired up and we had a conversation about it but yeah they did a good job finding him."