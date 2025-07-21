Former Jaguar CB Could be Replaced in Miami With Samuel
Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was shipped off to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey's exit from Miami left a gaping hole in their defensive backfield. The cupboard is bare and devoid of any corners as good as Ramsey, or Kendall Fuller's, who was cut earlier this spring.
The problem with Ramsey and the Dolphins surrounded his relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel, according to published reports. The problem could come back and bite McDaniel, who is on the hot seat and training camp has not even started yet.
"All of those now put a tremendous amount of pressure on McDaniel, who is coming off of his first under .500 season with the Dolphins, who were also on the outside looking in on the playoffs," CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan said. "We already listed McDaniel as a head coach with one of the hottest seats in the NFL entering 2025, and the road to save his job just got even more difficult."
McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier must make a splash signing as they look to replace Ramsey. Ramsey and his tenacious defense will not be easy to replace. However, one player Miami is looking at to replace Ramsey is free agent Asante Samuel, Jr., who is one of the best free agent cornerbacks remaining on the market.
"Taking a flier on Samuel might make even more sense for Miami than adding (Rasul) Douglas since the Dolphins have just $2.3 million in cap space available," said Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "Of course, Samuel may not view Miami as a strong fit after his father publicly ripped the Dolphins organization."
Knox is referring to the statement that went viral when Asante Samuel, Sr., tore into McDaniel and Grier, respectively.
"The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they're sensitive; there's no leadership in the Dolphins' organization," Samuel, Sr. said. "Mike McDaniel is a pushover...Chris Grier - the general manager - he has no backbone. They're running this team like a Little League team. No one can stand up to the players. They're terrified of their own players. And they have no control over their players."
Ramsey needs to be replaced in Miami. Samuel might be the only guy left, who would be in their price range, willing to take a cap-friendly deal. It just goes to show important Ramsey was in Miami.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE