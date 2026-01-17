3 Reasons Why Jaguars' Anthony Campanile is a Dolphins HC Candidate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping above all else that they can keep the band together for 2026.

Amongst the few variables at hand are whether teams come calling to hire the Jaguars' top assistants, such as offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Campanile's Ties

Campanile already has some ties to Miami after serving as their linebackers coach for a number of seasons. He last worked there in 2023 so some time has passed, but not enough time to take away from the connections he might have to people still within the organization and throughout the building.

Then there is Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins new general manager. Sullivan has deep ties to the Green Bay Packers after a lengthy run there, which means his path crossed with Campanile while the Jaguars' coordinator spent a year under Jeff Hafley in 2024.

Jaguars' Defensive Effort

The Jaguars' defense ended the year on a somber note as a banged-up secondary was taken to task by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills ' passing game, but that should not erase what the Jaguars did on the defensive side of the ball this year. Campanile took a defense that was amongst the worst in the league and made it perhaps the most overachieving defense in the NFL.

Despite injuries in the secondary and defensive line, Campanile coaxed a career year out of players like Devin Lloyd, Antonio Johnson, Jarrian Jones, and Buster Brown. He also fielded the NFL's best run defense and one of the top takeaway units in the league. It was an elite coaching job.

Contrast With McDaniel

While Campanile served on Mike McDaniel's staff in Miami for two seasons, it is tough to imagine a coach who is much more different than the Dolphins' former head coach. Many times when teams fire a coach, they look to a polar opposite in the form of a replacement. That would certainly be the case here.

While McDaniel is a brilliant offensive mind and has always reportedly been well liked, he does certainly have a different style than Campanile. McDaniel does not appear to be the kind of coach a team needs if they need much motivation outside of their own selves, while this happens to be an even bigger draw for Campanile than his prowess as a defensive mind. Campanile is a great schemer, but he will be hired somewhere based on his ability to lead first.

Campanile has already gotten one interview with the Miami Dolphins. So, why does Campanile make sense as a potential top guy in South Beach?

