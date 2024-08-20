Jaguars Waive Rookie Receiver Ahead of Falcons Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from a rookie wide receiver.
The Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Brevin Easton. Easton caught three passes for 38 yards in the first two preseason games, including a 31-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones in the 20-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Through two games, Easton led all undrafted Jaguars wide receivers in yards.
With Easton now off the roster, the Jaguars currently roster 12 receivers: Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones, Elijah Cooks, Seth Williams, Joshua Cephus, Denzel Mims, Joesph Scates, and Austin Trammell.
The Jaguars' receiver battle has always been set to be an intense one, though it appears the Jaguars have at least five receivers set as locks to make the team in Davis, Kirk, Washington, Thomas, and Duvernay.
“Those guys are all doing a great job and it's good to see. Devin [Duvernay], we feel like Devin's going to have a role on this team as a returner. So, getting him mixed in and whether it's inside out, all the different ways you can use a guy like that because odds are he's going to have a jersey on game day," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in July. "So, how do we use all the people that are available to us? Getting him mixed in there, and then seeing Parker [Washington], Elijah [Cooks], Tim [Jones], Seth Williams, Cephus, all these guys competing for this spot. Scates has made a couple of plays in the last couple of days."
"All these guys just competing. That's all you want to see. We're very intentional with what we're trying to do, with what we envision a role being for these people in the red zone or third down or in the run game. Then special teams periods are critical for those guys. So, it's hard for those guys at times because you're going from seven-on-seven, where you're competing your butt off to special teams. All of a sudden, you're in team reps and you’ve got to block defensive ends and toss crack schemes. But that's what comes with the job. That's how you earn jobs around here."