This Jaguars Playmaker Has a Strong Case for a Bigger Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some big adjustments to make when it comes to their offense after two weeks -- despite some clear progression.
Liam Coen's offense has made some obvious improvements after changing schemes and play-callers, but there is a way for the Jaguars' offense to get even better.
One clear and obvious way for the offense, and more specifically the passing game, improve? More Parker Washington.
After not getting a target on 17 snaps in Week 1, Washington was much more involved vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
He once again played just 17 snaps, but this time he recorded five catches for 76 yards -- tying him for the second-most receiving yards on the team through two weeks despite running just 17 routes all season.
In comparison, Washington has five catches for 76 yards on five targets and 17 routes -- Brian Thomas Jr. has five catches for 60 yards on 19 targets and 71 yards. Travis Hunter has nine catches for 55 yards on 14 targets and 50 routes.
In short, Washington has been immune to the slow and inefficient start of two of the Jaguars' top wideouts, and he has earned himself more playing time.
“Absolutely, absolutely," Coen agreed on Wednesday when asked if Washington deserves a larger role. "Parker has, you guys saw it all through training camp, and the way that he's continued to ascend and perform, whether it be out in the practice field, in the meeting settings and then on Sundays. So that was something that when we went into last week, we wanted to get him a bigger role and to get him going."
"Didn't do a good enough job of that in Week 1. Week 2 and that's just a great example of a guy staying the course and yeah, it didn't for him personally show in the stat column on, week one against Carolina, right? So how does he work the next week? How does he respond, how does he handle it? And then he goes out on Sunday and makes plays and makes some huge plays for us. So, he's absolutely earned a bigger role.”
Washington has stood out since the offseason program, having the best and most consistent training camp than any other target on the offense.
“Yeah. It's a heavy task, especially in this offense, to be able to play all three positions and really line up anywhere on the field, especially because of the amount of splits and different formations we're going to line up in," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said during training camp.
"So, not only is it playing inside, but it's inside and you're stacked up or you're inside in a bunch, then you're outside in a bunch, then you're outside all the way outside the numbers. So, it's a huge range of both route tree blocking assignments and different alignments that he has to manage."
For the Jaguars to iron out their ups and downs, more Washington might just be their answer.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Lawrence's wave, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Lawrence's wave by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.