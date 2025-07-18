How Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. is One Of NFL's Reliable
There truly does not seem to be anything standing in the way of Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas' way when it comes to elevating his play in 2025.
Not even the addition of the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in Travis Hunter. Even with Hunter and fellow offseason addition Dyami Brown in place, the top spot in the wide receiver room appears to be firmly held by Thomas and Thomas alone.
That is why Thomas is seen as one of the NFL's most reliable players when it comes to projecting touchdowns next season. In a recent list predicting the top receivers at getting into the end-zone next year, Thomas came in ranked at No. 7 and only behind Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and CeeDee Lamb.
"Thomas has blue-chip potential in the Jags' offensive system under new coach Liam Coen. As a rookie in 2024, Thomas had 10 touchdowns, tied for sixth most in the NFL with Jefferson and Tee Higgins, and caught six of 12 end zone targets," ESPN's Matt Bowen said.
"Powerful and explosive out of the slot, with field-stretching ability from multiple alignments (four touchdowns on throws of 20 or more yards), Thomas showed difference-making ability on tape. We know a healthy -- and consistent -- Trevor Lawrence is critical to Thomas' production this season. Sure. But don't discount Thomas' talent in an offense that can maximize his matchup traits as a versatile, multilevel playmaker. And that creates a lot of visits to the end zone."
Thomas has entered top-10 conversation at the wide receiver position after an elite rookie season. If he can produce at a high level once again, he might join the conversation alongside the likes of Chase and Jefferson.
"He's so dynamic, being able to move him around, where you saw him at LSU, maybe not do some of those things, right? Where he was mostly outside, running more linear routes, vertical posts, some overs and then the stop," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Thomas at the combine in February.
"So, the ability for him to snap down, get in the slot, be able to run some of the choice routes, looky routes, and then, oh, by the way, you can throw him a screen and he can go do something with it. Our pass game will run through him, and super excited to get to work with him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Thomas and this note!
Please let us know your thoughts on Thomas and this note when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE