Jaguar Report

How Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. is One Of NFL's Reliable

Expect big things from Brian Thomas Jr. in 2025.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There truly does not seem to be anything standing in the way of Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas' way when it comes to elevating his play in 2025.

Not even the addition of the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in Travis Hunter. Even with Hunter and fellow offseason addition Dyami Brown in place, the top spot in the wide receiver room appears to be firmly held by Thomas and Thomas alone.

That is why Thomas is seen as one of the NFL's most reliable players when it comes to projecting touchdowns next season. In a recent list predicting the top receivers at getting into the end-zone next year, Thomas came in ranked at No. 7 and only behind Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and CeeDee Lamb.

"Thomas has blue-chip potential in the Jags' offensive system under new coach Liam Coen. As a rookie in 2024, Thomas had 10 touchdowns, tied for sixth most in the NFL with Jefferson and Tee Higgins, and caught six of 12 end zone targets," ESPN's Matt Bowen said.

"Powerful and explosive out of the slot, with field-stretching ability from multiple alignments (four touchdowns on throws of 20 or more yards), Thomas showed difference-making ability on tape. We know a healthy -- and consistent -- Trevor Lawrence is critical to Thomas' production this season. Sure. But don't discount Thomas' talent in an offense that can maximize his matchup traits as a versatile, multilevel playmaker. And that creates a lot of visits to the end zone."

Thomas has entered top-10 conversation at the wide receiver position after an elite rookie season. If he can produce at a high level once again, he might join the conversation alongside the likes of Chase and Jefferson.

"He's so dynamic, being able to move him around, where you saw him at LSU, maybe not do some of those things, right? Where he was mostly outside, running more linear routes, vertical posts, some overs and then the stop," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Thomas at the combine in February.

"So, the ability for him to snap down, get in the slot, be able to run some of the choice routes, looky routes, and then, oh, by the way, you can throw him a screen and he can go do something with it. Our pass game will run through him, and super excited to get to work with him.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Thomas and this note!

Please let us know your thoughts on Thomas and this note when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.