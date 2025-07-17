Travis Hunter's Training Camp Role Will Have Plenty of Attention
The Jacksonville Jaguars are bound to have a training camp unlike any other they have had before.
For perhaps the first time in franchise history, one of the biggest storylines in the entire NFL resides right in Duval.
Star rookie Travis Hunter has been one of the biggest stories in football since he committed to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. Since then, he became a rare two-way college player and took home the Heisman Trophy before the Jaguars traded up to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft to select him.
With Hunter set to embark on another bold road of playing both offense and defense at the NFL level, virtually every move he makes in training camp will be under the microscope and tracked. Some days he will be on offense, some on defense, and perhaps on some days he will play both.
That is why his role in training camp was recently listed by an NFL insider as one of the top things he thinks the NFL world will be talking about during training camp.
"As rules have tightened on the on-field work players can do with coaches, through the past two CBA negotiations, the time everyone spends out there has been at more and more of a premium. Especially for young guys learning the NFL," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.
"It’s also important in camp to get rookies ready for the rhythm of the season, and so that month of camp should provide a window into how Hunter’s time will be spent once the regular season begins—which will, in turn, flow right into how he’s used on Sundays. That’s why, even as a guy who normally thinks camp stat accounting can be a little asinine, I can’t wait to see how Hunter’s days are laid out in the coming weeks."
Hunter has met each challenge so far, even if the Jaguars' role for him so far appearing to be a bit different than what many analysts and writers anticipated.
"So in Hunter’s unique circumstances, it’ll be fascinating to see how new Jaguars coach Liam Coen divvies up the No. 2 pick’s work through July and August," Breer said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Hunter and training camp.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter and training camp when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE