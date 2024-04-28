Jaguar Report

2024 NFL Draft: Which Undrafted Free Agents Have the Jaguars Signed?

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, we take a look at which undrafted free agents the Jaguars have added so far.

John Shipley

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) runs after a catch
Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) runs after a catch / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars put their final touches on the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting nine players and leaving with new talent on both sides of the ball.

But the draft doesn't stop after seven rounds. There are gems to be found in undrafted free agency each year, with the Jaguars having particular success over the last decade with additions like Allen Hurns, Corey Grant, Andrew Wingard, Tre Herndon, and more.

Undrafted free agency serves as a key part of the process for any team as they look to fill out their rosters ahead of training camp. And the Jaguars' 2024 group is no different.

"It’s hectic, the guys are working. We’ve got a pretty good plan, a real good plan. The coaches and the scouts are working together right now," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Saturday.

"You’re making a million calls, you got 32 teams reaching out to these young men and they’re trying to make a decision. We’ll get back there and find out exactly where we’re at.”

So, which undrafted free agents have the Jaguars reportedly added so far?

Albany WR Brevin Easton (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)

Villanova RB Jalen Jackson (via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson)

UTSA WR Josh Cephus (via The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler)

Ohio State DB Josh Proctor (via The Draft Network's Justin Melo)

App State LB Andrew Parker

Akron RB Lorenzo Lingard (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)

Mount Union WR Wayne Ruby

Oregon OL Steven Jones (via The Oregonian James Crepea)

Indiana DE Andre Carter (via 247's Matt Zenitz)

Memphis WR Joseph Scates (via Pro Football Network)

