2024 NFL Draft: Which Undrafted Free Agents Have the Jaguars Signed?
The Jacksonville Jaguars put their final touches on the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting nine players and leaving with new talent on both sides of the ball.
But the draft doesn't stop after seven rounds. There are gems to be found in undrafted free agency each year, with the Jaguars having particular success over the last decade with additions like Allen Hurns, Corey Grant, Andrew Wingard, Tre Herndon, and more.
Undrafted free agency serves as a key part of the process for any team as they look to fill out their rosters ahead of training camp. And the Jaguars' 2024 group is no different.
"It’s hectic, the guys are working. We’ve got a pretty good plan, a real good plan. The coaches and the scouts are working together right now," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Saturday.
"You’re making a million calls, you got 32 teams reaching out to these young men and they’re trying to make a decision. We’ll get back there and find out exactly where we’re at.”
So, which undrafted free agents have the Jaguars reportedly added so far?