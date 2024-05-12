Jaguars Mailbag: Post-Draft Thoughts on Brian Thomas Jr, Maason Smith, And More
This time, we take questions on Zay Jones, the 2024 NFL Draft class, and more.
Q: Which do you see making more of a material change to how the offense looks this season, the WR room overhaul or Morse replacing Fortner? And what’s the over/under on bubble screens?
A: This is a toughquestion. I think the offense will look fairly different on both fronts. Out are Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones, who combined for 321 targets in their time in Jacksonville. Ridley's 136 targets a year ago is the second-most targets a Jaguars pass-catcher has seen in the Lawrence era, just behind Evan Engram's iron man 2024 performance. Adding two new names in Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, as well as Devin Duvernay to a lesser extent, certainly changes the complexion of the room from the past.
With that said, Luke Fortner was one of the least consistent centers in football in 2024. He simply hasn't developed as a run blocker, which is where Morse should most prove to be an upgrade for the Jaguars' offense. With that said, Fortner is far from the only issue the Jaguars had in the running game last year. It was an entire unit struggling to move the ball, not just hm. I am going with the receivers.
Q: What do we do with the trio of Antonio Johnson, Jarrian Jones, and Darnell Savage?
A: I don't know, but I think that is a good thing. They have several defensive backs they can move around the secondary, which should give Ryan Nielsen and the defensive staff plenty of flexibilty with when and why they deploy certain players.
I think the most logical pairing on paper is Jones in the slot, Savage as a starting safety, and Antonio Johnson makes apperances in three-safety formations. But this could be completely different than what we see in Week 1, but I think it makes sense.
Q: You're the Jags GM. The board fell the way it fell. Which picks would you change for rounds 2-7?
A: This is just opening a door for me to get yelled at, but I would say Marshawn Kneeland, Khyree Jackson, Javon Foster, T.J. Tampa, Mohamed Kamara, and then the rest of their class can stay the same. With that said, I have zero credentials in terms of prospect evaluation and my opinion means as much as anyone else and no more than everyone else.
With that said, I like this Jaguars draft class. Maybe I look dumb for saying that, but I will go ahead and put it on record.
Q: What are some league-wide observations or new trends you’ve detected over the last month or two? Is the league copycatting or changing valuation on certain things (ex. Return game changes)?
A: This is a good question. The one I am most interested in is the usage of future draft picks in trades. Teams are trading away picks and for picks that are in 2026 for pete's sake. The value of having future draft picks has been well defined, but it is getting next level in recent years.
Q: Do you see them using Masson Smith as a big DE from time to time? The lack of depth is on edge is weird but I saw Smith line up at DE a few times at LSU. With Nielsen's scheme could they be using more big ends as rotation pieces or are we in for another huge snap share year from Allen/Walker?
A: I think you could see it just based on his body type and athletchism. And, like you said, he did it at LSU from time to time. With that said, I don't think it is something that is going to happen at enough frequency to really be notable.
Q: Do you understand the Jaguars' philosophy regarding a 3rd pass rusher? They clearly knew it was a weakness last year (brought Clowney and Calais in for visits and reportedly tried to trade for one) but ultimately didn't address it. Assuming Trevis Gipson is basically just a Smoot replacement, the same issue exists this year. Think they'll add anyone else?
A: No. I don't get it. It isn't what they did in 2022. With that said, Josh Allen and Travon Walker are pretty dang good and the Jaguars, obviously, don't seem too keen on ever being off the field. Most teams aren't loaded at edge in terms of depth, but it has been an interesting strategy. I could see them adding a veteran, but I bet it would happen after minicamp. I think the next month is for guys like Gipson and Yasir Abdullah to make an impression.
Q: Do you think a trade/post June 1 pickup for a corner like Marshon Lattimore is on the table for the Jags?
A: With their current cap flexibility, I don't think any move should be off the table. Marshon Lattimore is a good player and would be a good add but, to this point, it is just something to talk about to pass the time.
Q: Do you believe that Jaguars have any potential addition in the remaining Free Agency? Most of fans believe that Bud Dupree, Calais, Yann or another DE is required.
A: Bud Dupree has been signed since this question was asked (which is on me). With that said, sure I could see a potential addition. I won't predict one because we have seen the Jaguars blink at such a move before, but there was pre-draft smoke about interest in a veteran pass-rusher. Maybe they look at it after minicamp and before training camp.
Q: In your 53 man roster prediction, you said Jeremiah Ledbetter may be a better fit than Gotsis or Lacy. Just curious why that is, as Gotsis seems to be the best run defender and pass rusher of the three, while also only being a year or two older, while Lacy has the most upside for a depth role. Not arguing at all, just curious
A: For the record, you are free to argue with me. Chances are, you would win. As for your question, I just think Ledbetter's skill set is more translatable to playing defensive tackle in a 4-3. Tyler Lacy and Adam Gotsis are more like prototypical five-techniques in a 3-4 defense.
Q: What are you most concerned about or believe will be a problem for the Jags? For me I still believe the Jags will have an issue protecting TL.
A: I think I will go with the secondary. I think Ronald Darby, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, and Jarrian Jones are all good players, but this is a position group that has been hit hard with injuries in past years. Outside of the starters, there is some questionable depth -- especially at cornerback.
Q: What was the rationale in cutting Zay Jones?
A: I think it was as simple as the Jaguars weren't willing to pay a No. 4 receiver starting-level money. Jones was making too much on the gap to be a backup receiver who doesn't have special teams value, which is just the nature of the buisness.
The Jaguars added three receivers before Jones' release and had only moved on from two in Calvin Ridley and Jamal Agnew. That meant one more receiver had to go, and Jones had too many factors working against him. Perhaps the Jaguars could have kept Jones as depth, but no team has that kind of contract on their books for a No. 4 receiver/No. 5 pass-catcher. It simply isn't done.
Q: Keep your head up with all the writer bashing going on, You are lifelines for non-Duval natives. I felt like we were a little misled about the rush and cover being equal in Nielsen’s scheme. Seems they had equal opportunity to improve both on and decidedly invested in the DL. One of two things, rush is more important or the Jags felt like was just more plausible to upgrade DL first- due to the availability of better resources and Nielsen’s DL guru-ness. Might be a question in there. Good luck and thank you.
A: Not sure what this is in reference to, but will say I bring most criticism on myself and think it is all fair in love and football.
As for your question, I do think it is obvious the Jaguars made the defensive front a priority this offseason. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith are two of the biggest investments they made, Josh Allen became the richest player in franchise history, and Jordan Jefferson was selected early on Day 3. Trent Baalke said he wanted to attack the trenches in January, and he certainly did.
With that said, how much different does this plan look if Brian Thomas Jr. isn't at 23? Do the Jaguars take another receiver like Texas' Xavier Worthy? Or do they invest a first-round pick in a cornerback -- likely Terrion Arnold. In the second scenario, they would have had a first-round pick and two free agent signings in the secondary. It didn't fall that way, but it could have.
And as for the secondary, the signings of Darnell Savage and Ronald Darby has always carried weight. Both are solid starters who give the Jaguars depth and flexibility. Plus, the Jaguars did draft two cornerbacks in the first five rounds in third-rounder Jarrian Jones and fifth-rounder Deantre Prince.