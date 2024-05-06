Jersey Numbers Released For Jaguars' 2024 NFL Draft Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially released the jersey numbers for their 2024 draft class.
First round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who was originally assigned No. 80, will wear the No. 7 jersey that was left vacant by the release of wide receiver Zay Jones last week. There was speculation when Thomas was drafted that he could push for Parker Washington's No. 11 jersey, which is the same number Thomas wore at LSU.
"You know what number I want to wear," Thomas said after he was drafted by the Jaguars.
Second round pick Maason Smith will be wearing No. 94, a jersey that became vacated this offseason when the Jaguars released former defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi. Smith wore No. 0 at LSU but expressed a desire for a change.
“We’ll definitely see. I don’t know about the rules and everything, I was hoping to go back to the old number I had in high school. Bring back the high school me," Smith said after he was drafted.
“94, I don’t know if anybody got it, I never checked anything. But that might be something. I want to get back to the big boy number, the single digit was cool while it lasted, but I want to get back to a big boy number.”
Third round cornerback Jarrian Jones will wear No. 22; fourth round offensive lineman Javon Foster will wear No. 62 and fourth round defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson will wear No. 98.
Fifth round cornerback Deantre Prince will wear No. 24, while running back/returner Keilan Robinson will wear No. 31. Sixth round kicker Cam Little will be No. 39, while seventh round defensive end Myles Cole is No. 59.