NFL Draft: Way-Too-Early 2025 Jaguars Mock
The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday, with 257 players having their dreams come true.
And while the draft classes are barely a day old, it is never too soon to look ahead. Right? Even 361 days ahead?
Next year's NFL Draft will not come into our crosshairs until next offseason, but rest assured teams are already working hard on scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“That I don’t know, I’ll work on next year’s draft in about a week," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Thursday after the Jaguars picked up two 2025 draft picks from the Minnesota Vikings.
"You take what they give you, there wasn’t an option for this year’s picks. We did get one extra pick in this year, a fifth-round pick. I believe it’s 167, so late in the fifth round. The value of those picks next year are solid. It’s a third-round pick, it’s a top 100 player. The other one is going to be in the top 120. Those are good football players. The value is good for us.”
With that said, here is a quick look at a 2025 draft option thanks to Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator. And for context, the draft order is the same as the 2024 draft order.
No. 17: Ohio State CB Denzel Burke
Just looking ahead to next year's potential needs, two positions quickly come to mind: cornerback and offensive tackle. The Jaguars have several players with expiring contracts at both positions, including Tyson Campbell, Walker Little, and Cam Robinson. These could be two big holes depending on things play out.
The Jaguars did draft three players at the two positions (cornerback Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince and offensive tackle Javon Foster), but these picks came in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. The Jaguars do have 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison as a potential starter at left tackle, but that would obviously still create a hole at right tackle.
With that said, there are more paths to tackle being shored up before then than cornerback. The Jaguars have several cornerbacks set to be free agents, with the only players on deals beyond this year being the two rookies, veteran Ronald Darby, and Montaric Brown. At tackle, the Jaguars have Harrison and Foster under contract with the potential to retain one of Little or Robinson. Even if the Jaguars re-signed Campbell, cornerback would still likely be a significant need in the long-term.
As such, I go with the top cornerback on the board here. General manager Trent Baalke loves experienced players from big-time programs and Burke will be a senior with multiple seasons under his belt at Ohio State.
Burke, a former four-star recruit, has made plays since his first season with the Buckeyes. He recorded 37 tackles and 13 pass breakups -- both career highs -- and picked off a pass in 2021, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. In 2022, he recorded 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five pass breakups and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
2023 saw Burke have another big year, recording 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble.
Chances are Burke would have been the No. 3 cornerback in the 2024 class. With another year of starting at Ohio State, he can get even better and could be a legit first-round option for teams with holes in their secondaries.