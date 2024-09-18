5 Things We Know About the Jaguars After Week 2
In a week-to-week league like the NFL, there can be new lessons learned every single week. And it is no different for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
So, what do we know about the Jaguars after Week 2? We break it down below.
Brenton Strange has improved
After being targeted just nine times as a rookie, Brenton Strange saw six targets on Sunday in place of an injured Evan Engram. His +4.2 receiving EPA was significantly better than the -0.9 mark he had as a rookie.
If Engram misses any time, the Jaguars will likely put more and more on Strange's plate moving forward. This could be the Jaguars' chance to get a real evaluation of Strange and his development.
Christian Kirk needs to get the ball
Christian Kirk saw just three targets on Sunday, but two of those came in complete desperation time. Kirk is averaging less separation than he did in 2023 and 2022, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made it clear post-game that he wants Kirk to be more involved.
Whether that means more designed touches or Lawrence simply getting him the ball more, something has to change moving forward.
Trevor Lawrence's protection is an issue
The Jaguars have an offensive line problem -- again. Trevor Lawrence was once one of the NFL's hardest quarterbacks to sack, but one could tell he was feeling the heat of Cleveland's rush on Sunday.
The Jaguars allowed the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL in Week 2 according to NextGenStats, which included a sack given up for a safety with the game on the line when the Jaguars had Brian Thomas Jr. come open deep on a double move.
Montaric Brown will be solid in relief of Tyson Campbell
There is no replacing Tyson Campbell in the Jaguars' defense, but third-year cornerback Montaric Brown did a solid job in relief and should be relied upon with confidence moving forward.
According to NextGenStats, Brown gave up just 46 yards in coverage despite being targeted 12 times. Brown was targeted early and often but he held his own against a good receiver group.
Jacksonville's red-zone offense is still a glaring issue
The Jaguars were one of the worst red-zone offenses in the NFL last year, and the Jaguars made it clear during training camp that they wanted to fix the issue. The first few days of camp involved the Jaguars doing extensive work in the red-zone, but it hasn't shown up on the field in 2024.
The Jaguars scored a touchdown on just one of four red-zone trips on Sunday and had to kick two different field goals after getting to the Brown's two-yard line.
