BREAKING: Jaguars Interviewing Rising College Coaching Star Dean Kennedy
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not done adding to Liam Coen's first staff.
Coen announced the bulk of his staff last week, but there are still a few assistant coach and quality control roles that have to be filled. And it appears Coen could be targeting an up-and-coming college coach to take one of those spots.
"The Jaguars are interviewing James Madison OC/QB coach Dean Kennedy for a position on Liam Coen’s staff, source says. The 33-year-old Kennedy is an up-and-coming offensive coach, whose offense was 26th in scoring last season and hung 55 of the 70 points scored against UNC," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on social media.
The Jaguars have a quarterbacks coach in place in Spencer Whipple, but there is not currently an assistant quarterbacks coach on the staff. Andrew Breiner held the role for the last three seasons under former quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.
"In his first season at JMU, he led an offense that ranked top 30 nationally in seven categories, which included leading the country in fewest interceptions (4) and ranking third in fewest turnovers (9). JMU was also 23rd in time of possession (31:48), 24th in fewest fumbles lost (5), 26th in scoring offense (33.3), 28th in rushing offense (191.5) and 30th in pass efficiency (144.60)," JMU's website states.
"The Dukes led the Sun Belt in fewest interceptions thrown, fewest turnovers and time of possession while ranking second in passing touchdowns (28) and third in scoring. Five offensive players were named to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Team, led by the offensive lineman duo of Pat McMurtrie and Cole Potts, who both took home First Team honors. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III, receiver Omarion Dollison and tight end Taylor Thompson also claimed Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt status."
"What I really like about this staff – and this really began to shape in the last few days – is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” Coen said in a statement last week.
“We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staffs face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams. I am excited to get started.”
