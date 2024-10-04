BREAKING: Jaguars' Week 5 Opponent Dealt Massive Blow
Ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts were dealt a massive injury blow.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Colts head coach Shane Steichen made it official on Friday that running back Jonathan Taylor is out with a high-ankle injury. Taylor was a vital part of the Colts' ninth-ranked rushing attack, helping the team to a 131.8 rushing yards per game average.
The team was seventh with 5.02 yards per attempt. The Colts, 2-2, were starting to click on offense with quarterback Joe Flacco stepping in for an injured Anthony Richardson, who himself was beginning to settle in.
This is for the Colts offense, as the Jaguars will be getting back two key defensive stars in linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Darnell Savage. Both will provide a big boost to a Jaguars defense that has struggled, especially the return of Savage.
Taylor, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection, has 349 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry thus far. Taylor is has rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and in 2021 he accrued a league-leading 1,811 yards.
Trey Sermon, a former third-round pick out of Ohio State, will get likely get the start. Sermon has appeared in four games this season, tallying nine carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Sermon previously played for the San Fransisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
On his career, Sermon 87 carries for 370 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games and two starts. He has 46 receiving yards.
