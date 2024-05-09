Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones Takes Another Visit, This Time With Kansas City Chiefs
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has had plenty of options since being released last week, taking visits with the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, Jones is set to be on the radar of the defending Super Bowl champions. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones' fourth post-Jaguars visit will be with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs have seen plenty of Jones in recent years, with Jones and the Jaguars facing the Chiefs over the past two seasons. Jones caught eight passes for 68 yards in a regular-season meeting against the Chiefs in 2022 before catching five passes for 83 yards when the Jaguars visited the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars will take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.
Jones is set to be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 23 overall selection Brian Thomas Jr., the first wide receiver the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in over a decade.