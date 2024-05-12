Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Rookie CB Jarrian Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed another member of their 2024 NFL Draft class, officially signing third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones to his rookie deal on Saturday.
Picking at No. 96 in the third round, the Jaguars selected Jones -- their first Seminole drafted since Jalen Ramsey in 2016.
Jones appeared in 55 games and started 29 from 2019-2023, recording 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 17 pass breakups, and five interceptions.
Jones led FSU in interceptions with three in 2023, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention.
“Energy. Personality. I think you'll see that when you guys get a chance to talk with him, if you haven't yet. But he's infectious, he enjoyed being here, he enjoyed talking football, he enjoyed learning football, he enjoyed spending time with the coaches," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said about Jones on Friday. "I think when our coaches spent time with him, asking a player to play inside and outside is more mentally tasking than playing one spot. I think they felt really good about him in that role, so he really impressed us while he was here.”
"I think it's extremely important. I think if you look at really kind of the numbers of corners and nickels drafted in recent years, it's on the rise. Really, everything that we do, we kind of have to see how it affects the run game, but really more so how it affects the passing game, because that's how you score points in this league, how you win in league is by throwing the football or defending the pass. So, a guy who can go inside out gives us more flexibility, as offenses move their slots and big guys around, having that flexibility is key.”