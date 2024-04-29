Former Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry Expected to Participate in Jaguars Rookie Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a former Pro Bowler practicing among their rookie class this offseason.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, former Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landy is expected to take part in the Jaguars' rookie minicamp in May.
A former LSU product just like Jaguars' first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., Landry was not with a team in 2023 after an ankle injury in 2022.
Landry was the No. 63 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, going on to play four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and earning Pro Bowl nods in 2015, 2016, and 2017. This three-year stretch saw him record two 1,000-yard seasons and two 100-catch seasons.
In four seasons with the Dolphins, Landry caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Landry spent the next four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, making the Pro Bowl in 2018 after 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He earned another Pro Nowl nod in 2019 with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.
In four seasons with the Browns, Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Landry then spent the 2022 season with the Saints, catching 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown in nine games.
Landry will join rookie receivers Thomas Jr., Wayne Ruby, Josh Cephus, Brevin Easton, and Joseph Scates at minicamp, while a host of second-year receivers will also be expected to take part in the minicamp practices either this weekend or next.