Why Jarvis Landry Is Trying Out With the Jaguars
Jarvis Landry is looking for something in Jacksonville.
The former Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl receiver has reached the highest of highs in his nine-year career. And the 31-year-old wideout has also seen lows, such as not playing in the 2023 season after injuries at the end of his 2022 run with the New Orleans Saints.
“I just think it comes together because you want to be able to put eyes on as many players as you can. He's obviously played several years in this league and been a talented guy and just see where he's at," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"He was out of ball I believe in 2023, and 2022 was kind of his last time, he's been hurt a little bit. We’ll see where he's at health-wise, and just see where he's at. Nothing more than just coming in and a tryout type basis.”
For Landry, Jacksonville is a chance to show that the 2022 chapter of his story isn't the final one. He is looking for a chance at redemption in Jacksonville, a chance that depends on his performance over a two-day rookie minicamp.
Landry will be at the minicamp on a try-out basis. The goal is to impress Pederson and the Jaguars' brass and coaching staff enough to earn a chance on the 90-man roster. If he is signed, he will then go into mini-camp and eventually training camp with the team with a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.
"It's always good to be out here," Landry said after his first practice with the Jaguars.
"I felt pretty good. I got some clean up, thing to do obviously, but for the most part I feel pretty good. Caught the ball well."
Landry said 2023 was a stressful year, but it is clear he has been readt to attack the right opportunity for some time. He said on Friday that he was fully healthy from his 2022 injuries at some point last year and was waiting for the right team. And that right team could very well be the Jaguars.
"If I could really do it, if I still want to really do it. And just pushing myself to those limits. You know, being out of football last year was really tough. And like I said, it made me grounded. But it also made me humble and grateful to have opportunities like this, you know. This is a good stepping stone toward the next chapter of what I'm looking for," Landry said.
"For me, man, I just want to be as clean as possible, be the best teammate I could possibly be. And that's really, you know, let everything else play out.
Landry was the No. 63 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, going on to play four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and earning Pro Bowl nods in 2015, 2016, and 2017. This three-year stretch saw him record two 1,000-yard seasons and two 100-catch seasons.
In four seasons with the Dolphins, Landry caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Landry spent the next four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, making the Pro Bowl in 2018 after 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He earned another Pro Nowl nod in 2019 with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.
In four seasons with the Browns, Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Landry then spent the 2022 season with the Saints, catching 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown in nine games.