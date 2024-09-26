How Momentum Could Play a Role in Jaguars' Success
There are few areas in which the Jacksonville Jaguars have not struggled on their way to an 0-3 start to the season. However, most of the team’s struggles have come down to the offensive side of the ball.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the unit has failed to take advantage of opportunities presented, leading to a winless start to the season.
“Yeah, it just comes down to us making the plays, and we haven't made them, and we haven't been able to get the momentum early,” Lawrence said. “I think each game we've had a three-and-out to start the game. So, just unacceptable for us. We’ve got to be able to start the game faster. There's a lot of things that we're looking at to fix that and get on track this week, and start faster, and get some momentum.
“That's our job as an offense to do that early in games, and we’ve got to stay on the field to let our defense settle in, too. When you go three-and-out, especially when you don't get the ball first, and you go three-and-out, the defense was just on the field.”
Lawrence reflected on the Jaguars’ performance on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran quarterback noted how the offense’s inability to sustain drives negatively impacted the Jaguars defense.
Lawrence said the offense needs to do a better job of supporting the defense by playing complementary football.
“Think about on Monday night, defense on the field, Buffalo scored,” Lawrence said. “We get the ball, three-and-out, defense is right back on the field after a six-minute drive to start. So, it makes it hard for the defense to settle in, and you want to play complementary, and we didn't do that on Monday.
“So just an example of why we need to play better, how we need to play better. I think it just comes down to, like I said, the details, knowing the plan, being confident in that, then playing fast. Then, just making the plays that come to you, don't get tight, just go out there and make the plays that come to you.”
