Why Jaguars Will Soon Have Clarity on Grant Udinski, Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should soon have clairty on two important roles.

The Jaguars have seen offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile courted by the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, respectively, over the last week, and each job seems to be trending toward a resolution. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Luckily for the Jaguars, it doesn't appear they will have to wait all that long to find out whether Udinski or Campanile are likely heading elsewhere. The Browns and Dolphins are the only teams with vacancies to request either for a head coach interview so far. Two jobs have already been filled, and it appears most others are set to move into the key second stage of interviews.

For Campanile, that could mean he soon finds out that the Dolphins job is set to go to his friend and former boss, Jeff Hafley. Hafley was reported as the front-runner for the job on Saturday, and he is set to have his second interview in the coming days. The Dolphins have also structured their interview process to set it up to where they would be permitted to make a hire when Hafley comes for his in-person interview.

The same scenario just happened with the Falcons and Kevin Stefanski. The Falcons had met all requirements to make a hire by the time Stefanski came in for his second interview, and it was then clear what direction Atlanta was moving in. It sure seems like that is the early trajectory for the Dolphins and Hafley, which means the Jaguars could know in the next 24-48 hours whether Campanile will return in 2026.

The Browns' coaching search doesn't appear to be quite as close to being wrapped up, but it was reported on Sunday that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz would be getting a second interview. That means the Browns are inching closer to the final phase of their search, and whether we see Udinski get a second interview will indicate where things stand with him.

If Udinkski does not get the Browns' head coaching job, then perhaps another team tries to hire him to be their offensive coordinator to offer him a chance to call plays. Jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers would qualify; as would any teams with new head coach hires who are looking to fill out their staff.

Just because the position would come with calling plays does not mean it isn't a lateral move, though, and the Jaguars can block any of those. The only thing they can't block is a head coach hire.

