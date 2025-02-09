Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Rookie Review Pt. 3: Depth and Contributing Talent in Day 3
Trent Baalke may be gone but the former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager put together one of the better first-year draft classes in recent franchise history.
Jacksonville’s first three selections were impact players, including wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who made the Pro Bowl in his rookie campaign after shattering numerous franchise rookie records.
However, the real nuances of team building comes from strong Day Three selections that turn into, either, quality depth or starters. The best case scenario is that one of those players turns into an All-Pro or the greatest player to walk the gridiron (hello, Tom Brady). The Jaguars witnessed a 4-13 campaign that saw many of their rookie get playing time or start throughout the year.
Jaguars On SI has been breaking down the first two days of the Jaguars 2024 draft class. Day Three presented the team with their new starting kicker (Cam Little, Round 6, No. 212), a sufficient and capable return man (Keilan Robinson, Round 5, No. 167), and depth on both sides of the ball.
One of the better impact players from the third day of the draft was defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, who has remained teammates with second round pick Maason Smith from their college days at LSU to the NFL. Jefferson was effective in a rotational role when healthy and active. His extension at the point of attack and gap integrity was impressive while showcasing some pass rush prowess.
Another intriguing selection for the Jaguars was their first Day Three pick in the fourth round in Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster. This is a massive lineman with excellent length and the power you would expect from a 6-foot-5, 319-pound tackle. One of the most impressive things about Foster was his movement skills that allowed him to be scheme diverse.
While Foster may not start anytime soon, he is a key depth piece behind left tackle Walker Little. If the latter begins to see decline in his play, Jacksonville could turn to Foster.
Other depth and contributing players from Jacksonville third day haul are edge rusher Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236) and cornerback Deantre Prince (Round 5, No. 153). Prince saw action in the season finale and Cole was in the edge rotation on occasion when active. Both impressed in the preseason and could develop into better role players in 2025.
The totality of the Jaguars draft class showcases a group that includes one future superstar, a few potential adequate starters and much-needed depth in areas of concern. Overall, Baalke’s final draft may be the spark that slowly helps the franchise return to playoff contention.
