Jaguars' D.J. Hayden Reflects on Decision to Not Opt Out in 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars were hit by the series of opt outs that spread throughout the league over the last few weeks, with three of the team's most experienced defenders (defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive end Lerentee McCray) all announcing that they would not play in the 2020 season.

But for the Jaguars, and likely every one of the other 31 NFL teams, there were more players considering opting out than just those who actually did. Last week, edge defender Josh Allen discussed during a video press conference why he decided to play in 2020 after considering the opt out. On Monday, another Jaguars defender reflected on his own decision to play in 2020 after giving thought to sitting out the season.

“I definitely thought about it because I do have two younger daughters," Jaguars nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden said during a video press conference.

"I felt like this year is a big year for me. I did not want to sit the season out. With [the pandemic], I did think about it and consider it, but I think the best thing for my family is for me to play this year.”

Considering Hayden is entering the final year of his initial three-year contract with the Jaguars, it is understandable that Hayden sees this as too big of a year to pass up. He could realistically get another payday in 2021 as long as he has a strong 2020 season in Jacksonville, and he will certainly be given enough opportunities by the Jaguars to prove his worth to them and the rest of the league.

Hayden, the No. 12 overall pick to the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft, signed with Jacksonville in the 2018 season to replace departed slot cornerback Aaron Colvin. Last season, he recorded 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six pass deflections.

In two seasons in Jacksonville, Hayden has proven to be a versatile and dependable slot cornerback thanks to his sound play vs. the run, a knack for contesting passes in the short to intermediate areas of the field, and his ability to get to the quarterback as a blitzer. Thanks to his high-level of play in 2019, Hayden caught the eyes of Pro Football Focus, who tabbed him as the 10th best cornerback in the NFL in 2019.

"The Jaguars run a lot of single-high man-to-man coverage and Cover-3 zone, and Hayden flourished within this scheme by allowing the fewest passing yards (210) of any qualifying cornerback," PFF said. "Like McCourty, Hayden is also one of four players at his position who has not allowed a touchdown pass all season."

According to PFF, Hayden also tied with Richard Sherman by allowing the third-lowest yards per reception average among cornerbacks (8.4) to go along with the NFL's 20th-best passer rating when targeted (74.2).

Losing Hayden to an opt out would have been significant for the Jaguars considering both his role in the defense and the respect he commands from the coaching staff and locker room. Hayden is known as one of Jacksonville's toughest players, and he is poised to continue a leadership role on a revamped defense in 2020.

"He provides leadership too. He provides deal of that. People on the outside may not know that, they may look at his as not being vocal, but his example of what he does for our football team is great," head coach Doug Marrone said on Aug. 6.

"He’s a guy that, as a coach, you never want to take for granted because he’s always doing the right thing and there’s a lot of times where I go up to him and tell him how much I appreciate what he does and he’s a good football player and we have a lot of young guys in that back end, in that secondary. I think he’s someone that I know if I was a young player and I walked into a locker room and I was looking to see what someone does maybe because I didn’t know, he’d be one of those guys that I look at. So I’m excited about where he is. I think he’s shown that he’s put in more than others might’ve be able to put in with the minor surgery and he looks good. I can’t say enough about him and how fortunate we are to have him on our team. I love him.”