JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Josh Allen Discusses Decision to Bypass Opt Out and Play in 2020

John Shipley

As players throughout the entire NFL mull the decision to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, one Jacksonville Jaguars star said Wednesday he would be playing in 2020 after thinking about the move. 

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that some thought had been put into opting out for the 2020 season, but the second-year Pro Bowler's wife, Kaitlyn, helped encourage him to play. Allen has two young children at home, including a son that was born in March.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't," Allen said Wednesday when asked if he had any considerations in the past about opting out. "It's always -- family is first, man. I don't want to put my family in jeopardy of any harm that I [could] bring to them, so that was always something that I kept close to me."

Allen went on to say that his wife helped not only encourage him to play during the 2020 season but has helped build a great support system at home to continue to help him. 

"But Kait, my wife, she really encouraged me, you know, to keep playing football this year because she knows what I am striving for in my career. And she is real helpful and she is doing her best to keep the kids inside the house and keep them busy until I get home, and then I got to take over," Allen said. 

"So you know I have a great support system, great support staff at my house, and I am just here to stay safe and [I] hope everybody and my teammates do the same thing ."

Allen is set to be one of Jacksonville's most important players after leading the team in sacks with 10.5 last season, a mark that also led all NFL rookies and set a Jaguars rookie record. Allen earned a Pro Bowl honor in his first season, becoming the first Jaguars rookie to do so. 

Two Jaguars have opted out thus far this season, with each being made official in the last week. Veteran nose tackle Al Woods was the first Jaguars player to make the decision not to play in 2020, while defensive end and special teamer Lerentee McCray made his own announcement on Saturday. Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. to opt out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season," Woods said in a statement released by the team last week.

"The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Reviews From Gardner Minshew on Jay Gruden's Offense Remain Positive

Gardner Minshew has settled into Jay Gruden's offense just fine so far, according to the signal-caller himself.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Parry Nickerson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jacksonville now has five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after cornerback Parry Nickerson was activated on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Breaks Downs Rookie Additions at Wide Receiver

Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson give Gardner Minshew two more big, athletic and versatile weapons outside, something he is clearly in favor of.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 40 and the Impact of Tommy Bohanon

The best No. 40 in Jaguars history is the last Jaguars fullback to have ever scored in the postseason.

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew on Not Contracting COVID-19, "Brutal" Quarantine and Leading Jaguars During a Pandemic

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback was placed on the teams COVID-19 list on Sunday before being activated back to the roster on Tuesday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Optimistic About Progress of TE James O'Shaughnessy

James O'Shaughnessy suffered an ACL injury in Week 5 last year, but head coach Doug Marrone seems to feel good about his recovery process thus far.

John Shipley

Jaguars CB D.J. Hayden Removed From Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

One of Jacksonville's top defensive players is now back on the active roster.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Starting QB Gardner Minshew II From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jaguars activated two players from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list early Tuesday morning, including QB Gardner Minshew II.

John Shipley

5 Options for the Jaguars to Replace Al Woods in 2020

With Al Woods opting out of the 2020 season, what options -- internal and external -- do the Jaguars have to replace him?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Reflects On Jaguars Updated COVID-19 List Numbers and What It Means For 2020 Season

As of Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed 12 players on the Reserve/COVID list since July 27. Seven are still waiting to be moved off of the list.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley