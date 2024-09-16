Jaguars Had the Browns Triggered Before Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars partnered with its star quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a fresh stadium rebrand of “TrEverbank Stadium” in the home opener against the Cleveland Browns, bringing extra fodder for Browns players in their 18-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett noticed the name change and mentioned the additional competitive juice it gave his team.
“We heard about it [earlier in the week]. It just adds a little fuel to the fire,” Garrett said. “If that’s going to be the main guy then we have to take him out the game.”
Garrett totaled three tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble to help his team improve to 1-1 on the young season, bouncing back from an ugly Week 1 loss to the Cowboys.
The Jaguars struggled in the red zone converting just once on four chances and Garrett mentioned the importance of those stops.
“A couple of big ones, a couple of big red zone stops. We're good in the red zone and then we gave some big ones for them to get there a little bit easily but we bowed up and we made sure they didn't put six on the board so that was huge,” Garrett said. “We needed that especially late in the game like that so we got to continue to stand firm, know when our backs are against the wall and keep on moving that line of scrimmage and the guys behind us will take care of everything.”
Both teams were in a get-right spot but a little extra fuel for Cleveland’s defense was the big difference in the game.
It will be interesting to see how Lawrence and the Jaguars respond after a fairly disappointing start to the season.
Regardless, the brief stadium rebrand serves as a statement of the organization’s faith in the young franchise quarterback's ability to change the narrative this season and become the face of the organization.
The Jaguars hit the road for their next two contests to face the Bills and Texans. “TrEverbank Stadium” will get another shot in three weeks when the Indianapolis Colts come to town on October, 6th.
