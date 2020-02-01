Jaguars DE Josh Allen Passed Over for Defensive Rookie of Year in Favor of Nick Bosa

It just isn't the Jacksonville Jaguars' day. A few hours after legendary left tackle Tony Boselli was passed up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced rookie defensive end Josh Allen would not be winning Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year. The honor was instead awarded to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise considering the fact Bosa has helped lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl LIV appearance, while Allen was on a 6-10 Jaguars team. Bosa simply had the public momentum for the majority of the season

Earlier this week, Allen was given the second-highest odds to win the award, trailing Bosa. Allen was tied in odds with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.

Bosa, who was selected second overall, recorded nine sacks in 16 games (777 snaps), along with 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, an interception, and 25 quarterback hits. In comparison, Allen notched 10.5 sacks, leading all NFL rookies, in 16 games (634 snaps). Allen also recorded 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 21 quarterback hits.

Also missing out on a rookie award was Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who came up short for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The award would go to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the first overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Minshew went 6-6 as a starter and completed 60.6% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Murray, who was 5-10-1 as starter, completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also added 544 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher.