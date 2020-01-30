Jaguars DE Josh Allen Tied for Second-Highest Odds to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the year will be crowned this weekend, and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen likely has a shot at taking home the hardware.

The award will be handed out at Saturday's NFL Honors show, which ars at 8 p.m. on FOX. If Allen, who the Jaguars selected seventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, wins the award, he would be the first Jaguars rookie to do so.

How do Allen's chances fare? According to BetOnline, Allen is tied for the second-highest odds to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at 10/1.

Allen is tied with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, and each trail San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who has 1/50 odds.

Bosa has been the near-consensus for the award for many due to his impact on the San Francisco defense and their Super Bowl LIV appearance. But based on solely the numbers, Allen at least has an argument for the award.

Bosa, who was selected second overall, recorded nine sacks in 16 games (777 snaps), along with 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, an interception, and 25 quarterback hits. In comparison, Allen notched 10.5 sacks, leading all NFL rookies, in 16 games (634 snaps). Allen also recorded 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 21 quarterback hits.

Bosa played a big role in a much better defense, but he was on the field more than Allen was. From simply a statistical point of view, the two are close.

It remains to be seen if Allen can pull off the upset and overtake the 49ers star defensive end for the award, but the fact that he is at least in consideration despite Jacksonville's poor record (6-10, last place in the AFC South in 2019), is a strong complement to the young and blossoming pass-rusher.