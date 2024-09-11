Jaguars' Rookie Makes History in NFL Debut
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been on quite the roll lately.
After a four-catch debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 that also saw him score his first NFL touchdown, Thomas was nominated by the NFL this week for Rookie of the Week. And while he might not win the hardware this week, he did make a historic impact.
According to TruMedia, Thomas had the highest EPA per route of any rookie receiver in Week 1 since 2013 -- the year the stat began to be collected. In short, Thomas was the most efficient rookie receiver in his debut in over a whole decade.
A few of the names Thomas beat out include A.J. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Terry McLaurin, and Puka Nacua.
"I thought he did some good things. Game is not too big for him, and great touchdown catch obviously there in the first half and did some good things. Played tough and physical in the run game, as well," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.
Thomas' stats could have been even better, too, had Trevor Lawrence not had a rare miss on a deep ball. Thomas beat veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey downfield and drew the 41-yard pass-interference penalty on what could have been a highlight touchdown.
"I was pissed because I missed the throw, left it a little short, and he did a great job. Safety ended up jumping down and took Christian away, so we had the shot over the top. He did a great job," Lawrence said after the game. "Won at the line of scrimmage, I think it was press, too, with Jalen, so he did a great job winning, and I underthrew it a little bit. Fortunately we got the PI, but he did a good job going and winning."
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.