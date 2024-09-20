Jaguars Star Echoes Team Unity After Candid Remarks
Trevor Lawrence's remarks after the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 raised some eyebrows.
"We suck right now," Lawrence had said.
The admission certainly caught the attention of head coach Doug Pederson, who responded, "We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he's the franchise, right? He's the starting quarterback and he's the one back there with the football making the decision."
The answer certainly could be perceived as a similarly biting reponse. Maybe even one of frustration. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Lawrence sounded off on his post-game remarks and how the team responded.
"I think our team has responded great to not just what I had to say after the game and just things that we've talked about in here, whether it was over there after the game or in the next few days over here when we're just going through the tape and just talking about kind of things that we need to do, things that we need to address and really moving forward," Lawrence said. "How do we move forward? How do we get better from it instead of just being pissed off about the result? How do we use it to actually learn from it and get better? So, I think we had some great conversations. The team's done a great job."
Lawrence touched on the unity within the locker room, which is essential for a team looking to dig itself out of an 0-2 whole against back-to-back playoff opponents.
"We're together. We're tight. I think that's the biggest thing that you can't lose, and we haven't lost that at all. We've got a really close team and it's important," Lawrence said. "But yeah, I think of course, we’ve got a mature team that's going to respond well to things like that or whether it's myself or [Head Coach Doug Pederson] or [DE Josh Hines-Allen] or [LB Foye Oluokun] or [TE Evan Engram], whoever says something, speaks up, guys are going to respect it. We have a really tight locker room."
The Jaguars are on their heels with a very unfavorable record and an even more unfavorable slate of games ahead of them. The season could spiral very quickly if the execution keeps lacking. Unity fosters execution.
